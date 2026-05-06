Sorry Sambas, Kelly Brook proves that the adidas Tokyo is the versatile trainer to wear with dresses and jeans this season

Her adidas trainers are the latest celebrity-favourite

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There are certain outfit formulas that you can always rely on to look chic, put-together and feel comfortable too, and, as Kelly Brook proves, when it comes to spring-ready looks, there’s no better pairing than a maxi dress and trainers.

While we might more often think to wear dresses with elevated footwear like heels, sandals or ballet flats, Kelly Brook cemented the maxi dress and trainer pairing as a must-have this season thanks to her long-sleeved, brown floral dress teamed with adidas Tokyo shoes, which are quickly becoming a celeb favourite. And it's not just dresses Kelly is wearing these much-loved trainers with, as she styled them with jeans the other week, proving their versatility.

Recreate Kelly Brook's Spring Style

While we can’t wait for the warm and sunny weather that will mean we can fully transition into our spring capsule wardrobes, the long sleeves of Kelly’s dress are a super practical choice for the unpredictable weather we’re experiencing right now.

Offering just enough warmth and coverage to hold up against the seasonal breeze, the floaty style of her dress still lets us emulate a spring-ready feel, even when the sky is clouded over. Plus, her attire has such a timeless appeal. Polished and ultra-flattering, this A-line style of dress does it all, with its figure-skimming cut that highlights hourglass figures beautifully while the maxi length feels both classic and elegant.

Even paired with trainers, the dress loses none of its elevated feel. While there are plenty of spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 to try out, the classic trainer is going nowhere this season and it's a practical choice to pair with more spring-ready styles to add a touch of warmth, as well as a casual flair, to maxi dress outfits. Kelly’s pair in particular, which are the Tokyo trainers from adidas, are a super on-trend style. We’ve seen them gracing the feet of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway so far this spring, with their low-profile and agile, sporty shape playing into trainer trends for 2026 while also allowing them to be paired easily with everything from wide leg jeans to tailored trousers and, as Kelly proves, maxi dresses, too.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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