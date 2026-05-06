Sorry Sambas, Kelly Brook proves that the adidas Tokyo is the versatile trainer to wear with dresses and jeans this season

There are certain outfit formulas that you can always rely on to look chic, put-together and feel comfortable too, and, as Kelly Brook proves, when it comes to spring-ready looks, there’s no better pairing than a maxi dress and trainers.

While we might more often think to wear dresses with elevated footwear like heels, sandals or ballet flats, Kelly Brook cemented the maxi dress and trainer pairing as a must-have this season thanks to her long-sleeved, brown floral dress teamed with adidas Tokyo shoes, which are quickly becoming a celeb favourite. And it's not just dresses Kelly is wearing these much-loved trainers with, as she styled them with jeans the other week, proving their versatility.

With an A-line silhouette that gave the dress an easy-going, casual feel, its flattering V-shaped neckline and dainty floral print felt decidedly polished, meaning it lost none of its elevated look, even when Kelly styled it with trainers. Its rich brown tone also makes it a stand-out style for spring, as this chocolatey shade has remained a key colour trend player since last year.

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Recreate Kelly Brook's Spring Style

EXACT MATCH adidas Tokyo Shoes £85 at adidas Kelly's Tokyo shoes are a versatile and on-trend buy. The white and brown colour palette adds a chicer feel to these sporty shoes. The Tokyo trainer is quickly overtaking the Samba style, as the brand's hero buy. New Look Brown Ditsy Print Long Sleeve Lace Mesh Midi Dress £18 (was £36.99) at New Look The shape of this dress is similar to Kelly's, thanks to the long sleeves, A-line design and flattering V-neckline, creating a soft, feminine look. Plus, the dainty floral print emulates her look perfectly, too. New Look Light Brown Faux Brushed Leather Slim Sole Trainers £29.99 at New Look With a similar sporty, low-profile shape as Kelly's Tokyo trainers, this pair from New Look are a great alternative to wear with maxi dresses this spring. The latte-coloured body and white stripe detail will work well with a host of colours. Love Sunshine Espresso Artisan Print Belted Maxi Shirt Dress £31.50 (was £42) at Debenhams While this dress boasts a more geometric-inspired floral pattern, its espresso brown hue and A-line shape make it a great alternative to Kelly's. The shirt-style dress is so versatile, too, thanks to its elegant maxi-length skirt. adidas Handball Spezial Shoes If you love the colourway of Kelly's Tokyo shoes, it is available in reverse with these adidas Handball Shoes. The warm brown hue is such a striking neutral that will complement cream, beige, denim and camel-toned outfits this season. Monsoon Jada Floral Print Midi Dress £63 at John Lewis The floral print on this Monsoon dress is bolder than Kelly's one, but it still feels very wearable thanks to the brown neutral hue. Long sleeves and a delicate V-neckline create a curve-flattering shape that will work for any occasion this season.

While we can’t wait for the warm and sunny weather that will mean we can fully transition into our spring capsule wardrobes, the long sleeves of Kelly’s dress are a super practical choice for the unpredictable weather we’re experiencing right now.

Offering just enough warmth and coverage to hold up against the seasonal breeze, the floaty style of her dress still lets us emulate a spring-ready feel, even when the sky is clouded over. Plus, her attire has such a timeless appeal. Polished and ultra-flattering, this A-line style of dress does it all, with its figure-skimming cut that highlights hourglass figures beautifully while the maxi length feels both classic and elegant.

Even paired with trainers, the dress loses none of its elevated feel. While there are plenty of spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 to try out, the classic trainer is going nowhere this season and it's a practical choice to pair with more spring-ready styles to add a touch of warmth, as well as a casual flair, to maxi dress outfits. Kelly’s pair in particular, which are the Tokyo trainers from adidas, are a super on-trend style. We’ve seen them gracing the feet of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway so far this spring, with their low-profile and agile, sporty shape playing into trainer trends for 2026 while also allowing them to be paired easily with everything from wide leg jeans to tailored trousers and, as Kelly proves, maxi dresses, too.