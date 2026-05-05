Julianne Moore's Met Gala 2026 outfit was a lesson in timeless sophistication. These are the simple style hacks that made it work

When it comes to timeless style, there's no one more elegant than Julianne Moore. The actress attended the Met Gala 2026 as a guest of Tom Ford, wearing a design by the man himself. Moore has long been a close friend of Tom Ford's, even starring in his directorial debut, A Single Man, released in 2009.

In true Hollywood style, Julianne donned an elegant black dress with a twist. The asymmetric design featured one deliberately trailing shoulder strap that offered a pop of white in an otherwise all-black mermaid dress, complemented by a dramatic feathered stole (feathers were an overarching theme when it came to outfits at the Met Gala). The asymmetric shoulder strap was also cleverly echoed in the star's dramatic statement diamond earrings, which were the only jewellery worn in the ensemble. The sculptural lines of the look were a nod to this year's theme, Fashion is Art.

Finished with a bold red lip, this elegant look has to be a high contender for one of the best Met Gala looks of all time for its classic, pared-back style. When it comes to asymmetric necklines, it's best to let this dramatic look take centre stage on your decolletage and avoid necklaces. Instead, take inspiration from Julianne Moore and opt for a pair of dazzling earrings instead. The great news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to recreate this jewellery trend 2026 - it's easily achievable thanks to a fantastic selection of affordable jewellery available these days.

Julianne Moore demonstrates timeless, one-shoulder dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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A black column maxi dress is incredibly flattering as it will create a streamlined silhouette, allowing the eye to travel uninterrupted. If you want to add extra inches to your look, try finishing your outfit with a pair of elegant black court shoes. Look for styles with a pointed toe as these will further accentuate the longer, lean look.

Julianne Moore's stylish Met Gala 2026 outfit shows that a black dress definitely isn't boring when you choose to give your outfit a twist or two. Not only has Moore added bold earrings and a red lip to her look, but the feathered jacket offers a touch of texture to the otherwise pared-back outfit.

Feathers were a recurring theme for the evening, with other red carpet stars including Nicole Kidman, Stella McCartney and even Anna Wintour adding playful plumage to their outfits. Julianne's look proves that less is definitely Moore - this outfit is going straight to the top of our best dressed list.