Nicole Kidman's Met Gala 2026 outfit proves that red sequins are the bold party look that can work all year

Cutting a striking figure in feathers and sequins, Nicole Kidman's Chanel outfit for the Met Gala is one of the best

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Nicole Kidman in red sequin on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nicole Kidman took to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet to celebrate the 'Costume Art' exhibition. Fashion is Art was the overarching theme of the gala, with celebrities turning out in the finest display of outfits for the event that takes place on the first Monday in May.

This year, Nicole was one of the co-chairs of the event and was dressed by Chanel in a resplendent red sequin gown with feather trims and embellishments. The floor-length design felt true to Nicole's signature style for long, figure-skimming cuts that highlight her willowy frame, while the bold ruby hue felt like a striking but welcomed departure for the star, who often wears black on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman dazzles in red

Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look

A night to dress to the max, the Met Gala is considered the Oscars of the fashion world, and Nicole Kidman certainly impressed. Her floor-length Chanel gown featured a sensational train that was draped down the steps of the Met Gala for a dramatic photo opportunity.

Featuring a dropped waist-like effect, Nicole Kidman's gown hugged her silhouette and had a feathered band around the hip. The dress referenced the current trend for dropwaists without compromising on its striking, ethereal, red carpet effect. The feathered trim added a playful feel and was seen on the cuffs of the dress, too. And Nicole wasn't the only star rocking feathers for the big night, with Anna Wintour and Beyoncé also in the fluffy finish.

Red is a major trend for the months ahead, and while you might usually keep your red pieces for festive wear, Nicole's Met Gala look should offer encouragement to take those bold items out for the races and wedding season in the months to come.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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