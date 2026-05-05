Nicole Kidman's Met Gala 2026 outfit proves that red sequins are the bold party look that can work all year

Nicole Kidman took to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet to celebrate the 'Costume Art' exhibition. Fashion is Art was the overarching theme of the gala, with celebrities turning out in the finest display of outfits for the event that takes place on the first Monday in May.

This year, Nicole was one of the co-chairs of the event and was dressed by Chanel in a resplendent red sequin gown with feather trims and embellishments. The floor-length design felt true to Nicole's signature style for long, figure-skimming cuts that highlight her willowy frame, while the bold ruby hue felt like a striking but welcomed departure for the star, who often wears black on the red carpet.

Of course, Chanel is one of the best French fashion houses, and maker of the best designer bags, but it feels like when it comes to clothing, the brand is having quite the resurgence and this frou-frou, fun and fancy design is an embodiment of the new era of the brand. While we often think of sequins and ruby hues as the reserve of the winter season, fire-engine red is one of the big spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, and is a great option for special occasions this season too.

Nicole Kidman dazzles in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look

Phase Eight Otto Red Maxi Dress £75 (was £189) Fringed, sparkly, this asymmetric gown is a great translation of the spirit of Nicole's look from the high street. The movement from the tiered fringing make this a great option for the dance floor, ideal if you've got a big party on the horizon. And while red is on trend now, you can certainly pull this dress back out for winter wedding season too. Karen Millen Burnout embellished dress £399 at Karen Millen Thick straps to hide bra straps, a full skirt to skim middles and hips and an empire cut to highlight busts, this figure-flattering evening dress is a great option as a summer wedding guest dress for 2026. The centre panel down the middle, alongside the bust framing embroidery help to create an hourglass silhouette. CY Pleated Long Dress With Organza Pleated Cape Sleeves in Red £153 (was £180) at Debenhams This one size dress relies on the pleated detail to fit different shapes and sizes and has a delightfully sculptural feel that definitely has an 'art concept' The sheer sleeve gives gentle coverage without adding too much warmth, and the addition of a belt on the model helps to create a defined waistline for a flattering finish. Needle & Thread Genevieve Ruffle Gown £515 at Needle & Thread Looking for partywear? Needle and Thread deliver every, single, time. This beautiful ethereal dress is a staple style for the brand and the frou-frou tulle embellishment adds a very designer-led feel to the piece. The clever bust framing gives the look an hourglass shape, while the bold red hue will work for multiple seasons, although this dress comes in various colours and prints. SELF-PORTRAIT Cutout Fil Coupé Midi Dress £495 at Net A Porter Self-Portrait has been spotted on a host of celebrities and Royalty, including Kate Middleton and this delicate fit and flare dress with swishy skirt, and slashed neckline is a flattering cocktail length for summer wedding season and into winter. The long sleeve offers great coverage, while the gorgeous beading adds an extra layer of luxe. Boden Mathilde Tie Waist Ponte Dress-Spicy Red £119 at Boden This red boden dress can be dressed up or down with ease and promises a figure-loving fit with every wear. The A-line skirt and tie detail at the waist will skim middles, while the boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeve is great for spring/summer wear. Simply switch up your jackets, shoes and jewellery to add a more polished or casual spin.

A night to dress to the max, the Met Gala is considered the Oscars of the fashion world, and Nicole Kidman certainly impressed. Her floor-length Chanel gown featured a sensational train that was draped down the steps of the Met Gala for a dramatic photo opportunity.

Featuring a dropped waist-like effect, Nicole Kidman's gown hugged her silhouette and had a feathered band around the hip. The dress referenced the current trend for dropwaists without compromising on its striking, ethereal, red carpet effect. The feathered trim added a playful feel and was seen on the cuffs of the dress, too. And Nicole wasn't the only star rocking feathers for the big night, with Anna Wintour and Beyoncé also in the fluffy finish.

Red is a major trend for the months ahead, and while you might usually keep your red pieces for festive wear, Nicole's Met Gala look should offer encouragement to take those bold items out for the races and wedding season in the months to come.