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'It's the perfect dress for events' - this Rixo shirt dress is a timeless choice for Wimbledon, Ascot and beyond

Jo Good, Alison Hammond and even Kate Middleton are all fans of Rixo's Izzy dress

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Three images of the Rixo Izzy dress
(Image credit: Rixo)
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As soon as Easter weekend is over, the dates for your diary start coming thick and fast. You might have a wedding or summer party to attend, or perhaps you're a regular at high-profile summer events like Wimbledon. Either way, now's the time to find a dress. We're all too familiar with that feeling of frantically trying to find an outfit the night before a big day, and it's not fun.

What if I told you there's one dress that could work for everything? A style so versatile, you could wear it with trainers for casual get-togethers like a back garden barbecue, but add a hat and heels, and you'll sail your way into the Royal Enclosure at Ascot!

Shop the dress

The great thing about this dress is quite how versatile it is. Wear it with heels of any height, from kitten heels to wedge espadrilles. Then, when the weather's chilly, it works with ankle or knee boots and chunky knitwear over the top. The really great thing about it is the flattering fitted panel across the tummy, before the skirt gently flares out into pleats beneath it. It gives it the look of a shirt tucked into a matching skirt, but with the smoothness of a dress. The swishy skirt feels so luxurious, and the smart collar keeps it classic.

Thanks to the statement print, you can afford to keep accessories to a minimum, allowing the antelope spot to do all the talking. You read that right - antelope. It's a slightly more subtle take on leopard print, which I know some people can find intimidating.

Jo Good holding up the Rixo Izzy antelope print dress

(Image credit: Future)

I much prefer a dress that covers my arms, and the bracelet sleeves on this dress mean it's appropriate for any occasion. The elasticated cuffs can be pushed further up your arms if you prefer. Whatever the dress code of your event, you're sure to meet it.

Rixo recently celebrated ten years of being one of the best British clothing brands, and we're certainly not the only fans. Alison Hammond wore this exact animal print dress when hosting This Morning back in 2024, plus Kate Middleton has not one but two Izzy dresses in her wardrobe. The first is a rust-coloured polka dot print, and the second is a pretty pink marbled design.

Two images of Kate Middleton wearing the Rixo Izzy dress

The Princess of Wales wearing the Rixo Izzy dress in brown polka dot and pink marble print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Izzy dress wasn't the only Rixo dress that Jo fell in love with, and we can't blame her. Here are three more styles that caught her expert eye...

Shop more Rixo occasion dresses

The Izzy shirt dress is also available in red polka dot or a pretty vintage-inspired rose print option, and the customer reviews speak volumes. One wrote: "Couldn’t have been a better fit or design for if it had been individually made by a personal dressmaker. Wow."

Another said: "Really easy to wear with classy effect. Fits well - petite length on 5'2" height perfect, not too long. Fitted at waist but flattering style. Hides bumps you want to."

The Maddison shirt dress is a really similar style too, only it doesn't have the fitted waist panel of the Izzy, plus it has more traditional shirt-style cuffs. The buttons on the Izzy finish at the waist, whereas these go the full length of the dress, and the Maddison shirt dress doesn't have a pleated skirt.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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