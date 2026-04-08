This Nobody's Child tea dress is perfect for weddings, the races, garden parties and every summer social occasion

Spring has officially sprung, and along with budding shoots and fresh green leaves comes wedding season, which we all know is the unofficial fashion code for I-need-a-new-dress.

However, with all of the added expenses that weddings bring, the last thing that I want is to have to spend money on a dress that I'll only wear once. I decided to head to British clothing brand Nobody's Child to see if I could find the perfect dress for weddings and the summer beyond - and I think I've found it.

Step forward, the Willow dress. This pretty midi dress features puffed sleeves, an empire line waist that flows into a relaxed skirt and the shirred back means that you'll have the perfect stretchy fit across the torso. The addition of a delicate ribbon detail at the rear neckline also creates a pretty keyhole feature for a nice finishing touch. And another bonus? It's less than £70.

Nobody's Child Pink Floral Willow Midi Dress £65 at Nobody's Child In rose-hued pink and with a delicate floral print, this midi dress will easily be your best wedding guest dress for any upcoming nuptials but it can also be easily styled in different ways for work, date night outfits or casual outings at the weekend.

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

For a wedding or if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, this dress will look elegant teamed with a pair of your most comfortable wedding guest shoes - I prefer a low block heel for these kinds of occasions, particularly if you might find yourself on grass or other soft ground. After all, there's nothing chic about your heels sinking into the turf.

Add a clutch bag in a similar hue to your outfit and your best trench coat to keep you warm during chillier moments - if you're not sure how to style a trench coat with your frock, remember to look for a coat in a similar length to your dress hemline in order to create a streamlined silhouette.

Shop more tea dresses

You don't just need to save this dress for special occasions either. The timeless style will slip seamlessly into your spring capsule wardrobe. I love to wear tea dresses such as this one with a pair of low profile trainers such as adidas Sambas.

Alongside Gazelles and Handball Spezials, they are some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses if you want a cool smart casual outfit. Just add a leather biker or denim jacket and a crossbody bag for hands-free ease and you'll give this pretty dress a whole new look perfect for weekends.

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It's such a versatile style that I might just have to snap it up in another colourway too.