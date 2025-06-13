What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure
And yes, you have to wear a hat
Deciding what to wear to the races is one thing, but deciding what to wear to Royal Ascot is a bit trickier. There are very specific rules and guidance, depending on which enclosure your ticket allows you access to. From the diameter of your hat base to the width of your dress straps, the dress codes are specific, but are there to encourage everyone to look their very best and enjoy the day in style.
Royal Ascot is one of the best British events in the calendar. From the horse racing itself to the parade ring, and singing around the bandstand at the end of the day, you're going to love it.
This year, the event runs from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st June, and you can expect to see plenty of celebrities and members of the Royal Family dressed in their finery. Ladies Day, which is on Thursday, is always a real highlight.
It's one thing to find the perfect dress, but what accessories do you wear with it? Do you really have to wear a hat? And which shoes should you wear? There's nothing worse than sinking into the grass with stilettos. Confused? We've got you covered!
What to wear to Royal Ascot: outfit ideas
woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum offers this advice: "I tend to rely on a fit and flared midi dress for an easy one-and-done outfit. While I will tend to opt for a sleeveless style, in a bold colour to match the boldness of the event, I always make sure I have a cardigan to hand as a light layer to slip on for an evening breeze. When it comes to footwear, comfort is key, and you can't go wrong with a pair of trending, neutral ballet pumps as there is a lot of walking and standing around."
The Royal Enclosure
If you're lucky enough to have a ticket for the Royal Enclosure, this is the strictest dress code of all, so think elegant and respectful. I'd say the best way to approach it is the same way you might a church wedding.
Midi dresses are a popular choice, since dresses and skirts have to be just above the knee or longer. Bold colours and prints aren't off-limits - in fact, you can really have some fun with them!
In 2017, jumpsuits were formally added to the dress code, but any suits must be in a matching material and colour.
Note that hats (not fascinators) must be worn. You can wear a hatinator (has the appearance of a hat but is fastened onto a headband), but it should have a base of 4 inches or more. A fascinator, on the other hand, covers very little of the head and does not have a base.
Rivkie says: "Ascot's Royal Enclosure has some of the strictest fashion guidelines, but rather than being daunted by the rules, embrace the help they give in guiding your outfit for the occasion."
The official dress code:
- A dress or skirt falling just above the knee or longer (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted)
- Shoulder straps that are a minimum width of 1 inch / 2.5cm
- A jacket or pashmina may be worn. Tops and dresses beneath must still comply
- A trouser suit of matching material and colour
- A jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements
- Hats must be worn. However, a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches / 10cm is acceptable.
Polka dots are a huge trend this year, and this floaty midi is spot on if the weather is as nice as it's predicted to be. Navy and white is a really easy colour palette to work with, and this dress will work hard in your summer capsule wardrobe.
I personally love a boater hat for the races, and this pom pom option is actually really quite similar to a style Zara Tindall has worn to Royal Ascot before.
The Queen Anne Enclosure
The official dress code:
- A dress or top and skirt, with shoulder or halter neck straps (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted, no minimum length)
- A trouser suit of matching material and colour
- A jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements
- A hat, headpiece or fascinator
A suit is a great option for Royal Ascot, and although this chic three-piece is quite a hefty investment, you can of course mix and match each item, so you'll get loads of mileage out of it. It's a great option if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon too.
Fashion Editor Julie Player recommended these shoes when trying on the best mother of the bride dresses. A day at the races is longer than you might think, and you'll be on your feet when cheering your horse to victory!
The Village Enclosure
The official dress code:
- A dress or top and skirt, with shoulder or halter neck straps (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted, no minimum length)
- Trouser suits are welcome and should be of matching material and colour
- Jumpsuits should fall below the knee and comply with the above strap requirements
- A hat, headpiece or fascinator
The Windsor Enclosure
"Whilst there is no official dress code for the Windsor Enclosure, guests are encouraged to dress in smart daywear. A hat, headpiece or fascinator is encouraged."
FAQs
Should your hat match your shoes?
Superstar stylist Martine Alexander offered us her advice "my message right now is all about being unapologetically YOU.
"So if your personal style, and what makes you feel 'yes this is me' is not matchy matchy - for some people it is, they're very colour coordinated and that's fine because they feel represented in that look - but actually it doesn't have to be that way. You can express your personal style by clashing colours - bag, shoes and hat, as long as the colour palette flows with the dress that you're wearing for Royal Ascot.
"There's nothing to say you can't have two colours in your accessories. As long as it flows it will all work."
Where to shop for Ascot dresses in 2025?
Many of the brands you'd look to for the best wedding guest dresses are great for Royal Ascot. British clothing brands like ME+EM, The Fold, Hobbs, Boden and Phase Eight might have what you're looking for.
Royal-approved brands are a great option if your budget is a bit higher. Martine says: "Zimmermann is great for Royal Ascot. I'd also say Safiyaa, Suzannah London and Claire Mischevani".
What's the difference between a hat and a fascinator?
Hats will cover your head with a full crown and a brim. Keep in mind this can be very useful on particularly sunny days at the races!
The Royal Ascot dress code refers to a hatinator, which looks like a hat but is perched on a headband. These must have a base of 4 inches or more for the Royal Enclosure.
A fascinator likely won't cover any of the head, and is a clip or headband with a small decorative detail. These are fine for Queen Anne, Village and Windsor enclosures.
