What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure

Deciding what to wear to the races is one thing, but deciding what to wear to Royal Ascot is a bit trickier. There are very specific rules and guidance, depending on which enclosure your ticket allows you access to. From the diameter of your hat base to the width of your dress straps, the dress codes are specific, but are there to encourage everyone to look their very best and enjoy the day in style.

Royal Ascot is one of the best British events in the calendar. From the horse racing itself to the parade ring, and singing around the bandstand at the end of the day, you're going to love it.

This year, the event runs from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st June, and you can expect to see plenty of celebrities and members of the Royal Family dressed in their finery. Ladies Day, which is on Thursday, is always a real highlight.

It's one thing to find the perfect dress, but what accessories do you wear with it? Do you really have to wear a hat? And which shoes should you wear? There's nothing worse than sinking into the grass with stilettos. Confused? We've got you covered!

What to wear to Royal Ascot: outfit ideas

woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum offers this advice: "I tend to rely on a fit and flared midi dress for an easy one-and-done outfit. While I will tend to opt for a sleeveless style, in a bold colour to match the boldness of the event, I always make sure I have a cardigan to hand as a light layer to slip on for an evening breeze. When it comes to footwear, comfort is key, and you can't go wrong with a pair of trending, neutral ballet pumps as there is a lot of walking and standing around."

The Royal Enclosure

If you're lucky enough to have a ticket for the Royal Enclosure, this is the strictest dress code of all, so think elegant and respectful. I'd say the best way to approach it is the same way you might a church wedding.

Midi dresses are a popular choice, since dresses and skirts have to be just above the knee or longer. Bold colours and prints aren't off-limits - in fact, you can really have some fun with them!

In 2017, jumpsuits were formally added to the dress code, but any suits must be in a matching material and colour.

Note that hats (not fascinators) must be worn. You can wear a hatinator (has the appearance of a hat but is fastened onto a headband), but it should have a base of 4 inches or more. A fascinator, on the other hand, covers very little of the head and does not have a base.

Rivkie says: "Ascot's Royal Enclosure has some of the strictest fashion guidelines, but rather than being daunted by the rules, embrace the help they give in guiding your outfit for the occasion."

The official dress code:

A dress or skirt falling just above the knee or longer (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted)

Shoulder straps that are a minimum width of 1 inch / 2.5cm

A jacket or pashmina may be worn. Tops and dresses beneath must still comply

A trouser suit of matching material and colour

A jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements

Hats must be worn. However, a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches / 10cm is acceptable.

The Queen Anne Enclosure

The official dress code:

A dress or top and skirt, with shoulder or halter neck straps (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted, no minimum length)

A trouser suit of matching material and colour

A jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements

A hat, headpiece or fascinator

The Village Enclosure

The official dress code:

A dress or top and skirt, with shoulder or halter neck straps (lace and chiffon fabrics are permitted, no minimum length)

Trouser suits are welcome and should be of matching material and colour

Jumpsuits should fall below the knee and comply with the above strap requirements

A hat, headpiece or fascinator

Phase Eight Maxine Spot Chiffon Jumpsuit £149 at Phase Eight This floaty jumpsuit is very Pretty Woman, isn't it? Add in the matching hat and Phase Eight have made your life so easy! Phase Eight Spot Fascinator £79 at Phase Eight The soft chocolate hue is a really flattering choice, and can tie in with tan or cream tones to keep the rest of your outfit simple. DeMellier The Paris Crossbody £295 (was £450) at DeMellier DeMellier sales are incredibly rare, so this crossbody bag feels like a real steal. The gold hardware is beautiful, and it's easy to see why Kate Middleton is a fan of this handbag brand.

The Windsor Enclosure

"Whilst there is no official dress code for the Windsor Enclosure, guests are encouraged to dress in smart daywear. A hat, headpiece or fascinator is encouraged."

Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Puff Sleeve Zola Midi Dress £120 at Nobody's Child The butter yellow trend is stronger than ever, and this puff sleeve dress seems to a very popular choice on the Nobody's Choice website. It's got an open back with a pretty tie detailing too. Accessorize Floral Mesh Headband £45 at Accessorize The Windsor Enclosure is much less strict than the Royal Enclosure, so you can get away with fascinators and headbands. You don't actually have to wear one here, however, when else do you get the opportunity? Go on, embrace all the bells and whistles of Royal Ascot. Dune Woven Leather Bow Detail Ballet Pumps £79 at Dune Ballet flats are totally acceptable and frankly advisable if you want your feet to last the full day! These woven leather flats look like a very high end designer label. Thanks, Dune!

FAQs

Should your hat match your shoes?

Superstar stylist Martine Alexander offered us her advice "my message right now is all about being unapologetically YOU.

"So if your personal style, and what makes you feel 'yes this is me' is not matchy matchy - for some people it is, they're very colour coordinated and that's fine because they feel represented in that look - but actually it doesn't have to be that way. You can express your personal style by clashing colours - bag, shoes and hat, as long as the colour palette flows with the dress that you're wearing for Royal Ascot.

"There's nothing to say you can't have two colours in your accessories. As long as it flows it will all work."

Where to shop for Ascot dresses in 2025?

Many of the brands you'd look to for the best wedding guest dresses are great for Royal Ascot. British clothing brands like ME+EM, The Fold, Hobbs, Boden and Phase Eight might have what you're looking for.

Royal-approved brands are a great option if your budget is a bit higher. Martine says: "Zimmermann is great for Royal Ascot. I'd also say Safiyaa, Suzannah London and Claire Mischevani".

What's the difference between a hat and a fascinator?

Hats will cover your head with a full crown and a brim. Keep in mind this can be very useful on particularly sunny days at the races!

The Royal Ascot dress code refers to a hatinator, which looks like a hat but is perched on a headband. These must have a base of 4 inches or more for the Royal Enclosure.

A fascinator likely won't cover any of the head, and is a clip or headband with a small decorative detail. These are fine for Queen Anne, Village and Windsor enclosures.

Martine Alexander Social Links Navigation Wardrobe Concierge and Celebrity Stylist One of the North West's most sought-after fashion experts, Martine has an extensive client list of celebrities, busy mums, high profile professionals, as well as fashion brands and magazines. She can solve wardrobe dilemmas from day-to-day outfits to red carpet glamour. Focusing her energies on building client relationships, Martine wants to understand the finer nuances of each individual, their lifestyle, and insecurities to best meet their wardrobe needs. Alongside working privately with clients, Martine's celebrity roster includes Kym Marsh, Rebecca Adlington, Liz and Kevin Fletcher and Christine McGuinness.