Wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show? Here are three fabulous outfit formulas to combat spring's unpredictable weather

If you are wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show ahead of the world-famous event, this handy guide is here to help. Returning to the Royal Hospital Chelsea on the 19th-23rd May, we're expecting spectacular gardens, horticultural exhibitions and of course fabulous celebrity style. If you've got your hands on tickets, the only thing left to do is dress for the occasion.

The good news is that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has no official dress code; however, it's recommended to lean into smart-casual outfits that are comfortable enough for a whole day out. Although style plays a key part in the event, practicality is just as important, and accounting for unpredictable spring weather and grassy, outdoor terrain is a must.

One of the best things about figuring out what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show is that you can really lean into the spirit of the occasion with bright floral prints, vibrant colours, and playful motifs. Whether you're heading to the show on a sunny or rainy day, I've rounded up 3 outfit formulas which work for differing weather forecasts.

What to wear to Chelsea Flower Show

The weather forecast is predicting warmer temperatures with highs of 22°C over the weekend on the 22nd and 23rd May, so if you have weekend tickets, a pretty floral dress will work perfectly for the weather. Bring along a light linen blazer to layer up if the weather changes, and I'd also recommend a sturdy umbrella for any unexpected downpours.

The high street is brimming with floral dresses this season, with key styles from British clothing brands including ME+EM, Rixo and Nobody's Child. If you want to wear heels, I suggest either block or wedge styles to ensure your feet are comfortable and you can walk all day long.

Floral dress, comfortable heels & blazer

Statement trousers, trench coat & white trainers

With wet spells predicted on the 19th May it's worth having a rainy-day outfit in your arsenal when planning what to wear to Chelsea Flower Show. Although we'd recommend layering up with your best trench coat or a waterproof, you can still have fun with your look by wearing statement trousers or a playful printed skirt.

You can definitely wear your best white trainers to Chelsea Flower Show, and comfortable footwear is a practical choice for a day of walking around the grounds.

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