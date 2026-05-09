Duchess Sophie's maxi skirt and white jacket pairing rivals the elegance of floral dresses and wedges

As soon as the sun comes out you can bet that the Duchess of Edinburgh will be reaching for her espadrille wedges and midi dresses but she chose a slightly different pairing on 5th May. Sophie visited Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, which develops and makes everything from Meteorology Satellites to Spacecraft Structures.

She looked spring-like in her old favourite Prada white jacket and a Gabriela Hearst maxi skirt and the combination has given me so many spring outfit ideas. I love dresses and they're so easy to throw on, but you can generally get more wear out of a skirt as a change of top can instantly transform the overall outfit.

Duchess Sophie's skirt fell to just above her ankles and maxi designs aren't only for special occasions or date night outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look

M&S Tweed Textured Collared Jacket With Wool £55 at M&S The tweed-style texture of this jacket gives it an elevated feel, as do the dainty buttons and collared neckline. It's designed in a regular fit and added wool makes it cosy yet breathable. Two flap pockets at the front are practical and minimal. Hobbs Cream Gabriella Paisley Maxi Skirt £119 at Hobbs This skirt feels very Sophie-esque, with its flowing silhouette and delicate paisley print. The cream tone is a beautiful backdrop for the blue and tan pattern, and there are handy side pockets. If you love a co-ord look, there is also a matching top. & Other Stories Leather Slingback Pumps £67 (was £109) at & Other Stories These pointed-toe slingbacks are a neutral option you can wear to everything from date night dinners to weddings. They're designed with a higher vamp and made from leather. The strap buckles with silver hardware ensure they remain secure on your feet. Whistles Ivory Boucle Collared Jacket £127.20 (was £159) at Whistles You can also get this Whistles jacket in black and it's slightly cropped which is perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans or skirts. The boucle finish adds sophistication and there are front pockets and silver-toned buttons. Mango Off-White Floral Godet Maxi Skirt £39.99 at Mango Affordable and elegant, this A-line skirt falls to just above the ankle and is covered in a pretty blue floral pattern. It's mid-rise and the godets in the skirt give it a beautiful amount of volume and drape. There's an inner lining and side zip closure too. Dune Connection Leather Camel Slingbacks £99 at Dune The Dune Connection heels are a mid-height slingback court shoe with a refined pointed toe. They're made from smooth leather and are finished with an adjustable ankle strap for a secure, personalised fit. They come in black too and are low enough to wear day-to-night.

This one was white with a pink floral pattern and didn't feel too much for her daytime visit at all, thanks to the A-line silhouette. A streamlined skirt is more low-key and wouldn't be as much of a contrast against a casual top like a T-shirt or cami.

The floral pattern on the Duchess of Edinburgh's maxi skirt was delicate and it brought a feminine flair to her otherwise very neutral look. Her Prada jacket sat just over the waistband and had a collared neckline and gold-toned buttons for a hint of glamour.

Sophie has worn this piece on numerous occasions and if you don't already have a white jacket in your spring capsule wardrobe this look might convince you. They just bring a sense of elegance and minimalism, whilst complementing pretty much all other colours.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

A white blazer or denim jacket is a versatile alternative to the classic cut of Sophie's. If you'd rather elongate your frame rather than accentuate your waist, I'd advise going for a longline design that'll drape over the skirt.

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We didn't get a glimpse of the Duchess's top underneath her jacket, though I could imagine her opting for a plain white long-sleeved top or T-shirt that she tucked in for a smooth finish. Sophie's shoes were patent ballet-pink court heels and she carried a tan Valextra top handle bag.

With her blonde hair worn loose and a pair of subtle drop earrings, Duchess Sophie put together an outfit that was undeniably elegant and understated. The two key elements - the jacket and skirt - could be re-worn time and time again with different items to create a totally different feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, we've also seen the Duchess wear this exact outfit before, so she clearly loves this particular combination. Last summer she stepped out in the skirt, jacket and shoes when she visited Northampton Bike Park and she looked comfortable in it again this time around.

Duchess Sophie got to view the 'Mars Yard' Mars Rover test area at Airbus Defence and Space and drove a radio controlled model toy camper van made by their apprentices. She also joined schoolchildren who were taking part in a STEM class experimenting with a plasma ball.