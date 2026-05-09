Duchess Sophie's maxi skirt and white jacket pairing rivals the elegance of floral dresses and wedges
Like everyone, she has certain items she goes back to and this combination has the makings of a new favourite look
As soon as the sun comes out you can bet that the Duchess of Edinburgh will be reaching for her espadrille wedges and midi dresses but she chose a slightly different pairing on 5th May. Sophie visited Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, which develops and makes everything from Meteorology Satellites to Spacecraft Structures.
She looked spring-like in her old favourite Prada white jacket and a Gabriela Hearst maxi skirt and the combination has given me so many spring outfit ideas. I love dresses and they're so easy to throw on, but you can generally get more wear out of a skirt as a change of top can instantly transform the overall outfit.
Duchess Sophie's skirt fell to just above her ankles and maxi designs aren't only for special occasions or date night outfits.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look
The Dune Connection heels are a mid-height slingback court shoe with a refined pointed toe. They're made from smooth leather and are finished with an adjustable ankle strap for a secure, personalised fit. They come in black too and are low enough to wear day-to-night.
This one was white with a pink floral pattern and didn't feel too much for her daytime visit at all, thanks to the A-line silhouette. A streamlined skirt is more low-key and wouldn't be as much of a contrast against a casual top like a T-shirt or cami.
The floral pattern on the Duchess of Edinburgh's maxi skirt was delicate and it brought a feminine flair to her otherwise very neutral look. Her Prada jacket sat just over the waistband and had a collared neckline and gold-toned buttons for a hint of glamour.
Sophie has worn this piece on numerous occasions and if you don't already have a white jacket in your spring capsule wardrobe this look might convince you. They just bring a sense of elegance and minimalism, whilst complementing pretty much all other colours.
A white blazer or denim jacket is a versatile alternative to the classic cut of Sophie's. If you'd rather elongate your frame rather than accentuate your waist, I'd advise going for a longline design that'll drape over the skirt.
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We didn't get a glimpse of the Duchess's top underneath her jacket, though I could imagine her opting for a plain white long-sleeved top or T-shirt that she tucked in for a smooth finish. Sophie's shoes were patent ballet-pink court heels and she carried a tan Valextra top handle bag.
With her blonde hair worn loose and a pair of subtle drop earrings, Duchess Sophie put together an outfit that was undeniably elegant and understated. The two key elements - the jacket and skirt - could be re-worn time and time again with different items to create a totally different feel.
However, we've also seen the Duchess wear this exact outfit before, so she clearly loves this particular combination. Last summer she stepped out in the skirt, jacket and shoes when she visited Northampton Bike Park and she looked comfortable in it again this time around.
Duchess Sophie got to view the 'Mars Yard' Mars Rover test area at Airbus Defence and Space and drove a radio controlled model toy camper van made by their apprentices. She also joined schoolchildren who were taking part in a STEM class experimenting with a plasma ball.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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