Duchess Sophie just added a summer essential to her wardrobe - her printed white dress gets a gold star for comfort and style

You can’t go wrong with a white dress for summer and Duchess Sophie agrees as she’s added a new style to her collection in time for the warmer weather. Although a plain frock is always going to be the most minimal and classic, patterned white dresses can be a stunning alternative.

They’re a little more detailed and the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a particularly meaningful print as the royals celebrated what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday on 21st April. Her white silk midi dress was the Gabriela Hearst Galway design and what looked like brown stripes at first glance were actually riding boots.

Sophie likely chose this piece as a nod to her mother-in-law who was famously an avid fan of all things equestrian and kept plenty of horses herself.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recreate Sophie's Outfit

Mint Velvet Neutral Striped Midi Dress £140 at Mint Velvet This dress would be stunning paired with everything from heels like Sophie's to wedges or ballet flats. It's got three-quarter length sleeves, ruching on the bodice and a flowy skirt that falls to midi-length. The stripes add extra detail and the monochrome colour palette is so easy to style. M&S Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes £66 at M&S Neutral court shoes will never go out of style and these ones from M&S are made from smooth leather. The toes are pointed and the stiletto heels give elevation without being incredibly high. The Insolia® technology redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet to reduce pressure and increase ankle stability. Charles & Keith Hazel Bow Top Handle Bag £69 at Charles & Keith The Hazel bag is now back in stock and it's perfect for taking to summer events and special occasions as it's roomy enough for your essentials without being bulky. You can also get it in pink and black, and the shoulder strap is detachable.

Shop More Printed Dresses

River Island White Floral Midi Shirt Dress £54 at River Island Covered with a watercolour-esque botanical print, this white midi dress can be dressed down with a denim jacket and trainers or made more elevated with heels. If you prefer dark florals then this also comes in a black version and the shirt dress design features a collared neckline and waist belt. Karen Millen Cotton Poplin Striped Midi Dress £78 at Karen Millen Stripes are one of the easiest patterns to style and it helps when the colours are minimal too - like they are with this black and white frock. It's made from cotton poplin fabric and the long sleeves end in buttoned cuffs for a refined finish. Whistles White Dashed Spot Dobby Maxi Dress £169 at Whistles Not quite a spot, not quite a stripe - this blurred dash pattern is so unique and relaxed. It's got an A-line shape and a V-neckline, with a maxi-length skirt that drapes beautifully. Through on with sandals when you're on holiday or wedges for a summer meet-up.

You’d think that an item with such an unusual pattern would be a difficult piece to style and yet the beauty of a white dress is that the neutral background colour is always going to be the focus. It balances everything out and brings a level of versatility, no matter what shades or details are layered over the top.

The Duchess’ dress had chocolate brown and blush pink boots on it and this pastel is one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. It’s also one of her go-tos and was only a small part of the overall design compared to the other tones.

Going for a white printed dress that’s monochrome or entirely neutral can make things simpler, for example black or navy stripes, florals or dots. Sophie also kept her accessories minimal too, going for tan court shoe heels and a white Radley bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Each item complemented the other and even if you’re not someone who loves matching accessories to outfits to the same degree as the royals, it’s such a clever trick. Selecting shoes, a bag or jackets to tie in with a patterned white dress makes everything feel cohesive and put-together.

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It can be as simple as going for white trainers or sandals or picking a cardigan to layer over that coordinates with the colour of the print.

Duchess Sophie added a pair of golden drop earrings and secured her blonde hair in a twisted updo for the day’s events. She was one of several members of the Royal Family who went to a reception at the British Museum to view the final design of a national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Like her, Sophie’s husband Prince Edward honoured his mother with his outfit, choosing a horse-patterned tie for the occasion. Later in the day the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also attended a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The guests included representatives of Queen Elizabeth’s former charities and patronages, as well as people who were celebrating their own 100th birthday on the day. During the event, all the working royals came together for a special new portrait as they remembered the life and legacy of the late monarch.