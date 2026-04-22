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Duchess Sophie just added a summer essential to her wardrobe - her printed white dress gets a gold star for comfort and style

She paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with this outfit and the detailing took this simple frock to another level of elegance

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Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at the British Museum on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II on April 21, 2026 in London
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
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You can’t go wrong with a white dress for summer and Duchess Sophie agrees as she’s added a new style to her collection in time for the warmer weather. Although a plain frock is always going to be the most minimal and classic, patterned white dresses can be a stunning alternative.

They’re a little more detailed and the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a particularly meaningful print as the royals celebrated what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday on 21st April. Her white silk midi dress was the Gabriela Hearst Galway design and what looked like brown stripes at first glance were actually riding boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh leaves the British Museum after viewing the design recommendations for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial on April 21, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

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You’d think that an item with such an unusual pattern would be a difficult piece to style and yet the beauty of a white dress is that the neutral background colour is always going to be the focus. It balances everything out and brings a level of versatility, no matter what shades or details are layered over the top.

The Duchess’ dress had chocolate brown and blush pink boots on it and this pastel is one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. It’s also one of her go-tos and was only a small part of the overall design compared to the other tones.

Going for a white printed dress that’s monochrome or entirely neutral can make things simpler, for example black or navy stripes, florals or dots. Sophie also kept her accessories minimal too, going for tan court shoe heels and a white Radley bag.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a reception at the British Museum on April 21, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Each item complemented the other and even if you’re not someone who loves matching accessories to outfits to the same degree as the royals, it’s such a clever trick. Selecting shoes, a bag or jackets to tie in with a patterned white dress makes everything feel cohesive and put-together.

It can be as simple as going for white trainers or sandals or picking a cardigan to layer over that coordinates with the colour of the print.

Duchess Sophie added a pair of golden drop earrings and secured her blonde hair in a twisted updo for the day’s events. She was one of several members of the Royal Family who went to a reception at the British Museum to view the final design of a national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Like her, Sophie’s husband Prince Edward honoured his mother with his outfit, choosing a horse-patterned tie for the occasion. Later in the day the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also attended a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The guests included representatives of Queen Elizabeth’s former charities and patronages, as well as people who were celebrating their own 100th birthday on the day. During the event, all the working royals came together for a special new portrait as they remembered the life and legacy of the late monarch.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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