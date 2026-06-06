This IKEA cabinet is a sleek, compact shed alternative that will keep your garden tools organised in style

Having a small garden doesn't have to mean you have to sacrifice on having storage and a stylish place to keep your tools. In fact, with the right compact solution, adding storage to your space can maximise the room you have.

If you're on the hunt for stylish garden storage ideas for a beautiful outdoor space, you needn't spend a fortune on a large shed or outhouse. And when you need small garden tips, a large shed really isn't an option, despite the helpful amount of storage it does offer. That doesn't mean you can't keep your garden looking tidy and organised, even if it's a balcony.

Instead, finding a storage solution that fits your space, even if it's not a conventional one, is the best way to fix your problem. And we might've found the perfect fit for even the most compact of gardens.

Garden storage essential: IKEA outdoor cabinet

Whether you've got a huge rolling lawn or a humble balcony garden to tend to, it's important to have the essential gardening tools. And even more important is having somewhere to store them. That's right, no more messy pile of trowels, rakes and hose pipes in the corner. Sound familiar?

Meet IKEA's KolbjÖrn Cabinet, which can be used as both an indoor and outdoor storage solution. It particularly works well as a shed alternative as it comes with five large, strong hooks which are perfect for spades, garden forks and hose pipes.

Exact Match IKEA KolbjÖrn Cabinet, Beige Outdoor/indoor 90x161 Cm £159 at IKEA $349.99 at IKEA Hang your tools, store your outdoor cushions and keep your garden tidy with this neat, stylish cabinet. Ideal for smaller gardens and balconies. Smaller option IKEA KolbjÖrn Cabinet In/outdoor - Beige 80x81 Cm £80 at ikea.com Struggling even more with free space? This smaller cabinet is ideal for more compact spaces, great for keeping soft furnishings dry and spare pots safe for planting.

Thanks to its compact size, you don't have to worry about breaking any shed rules, which means no potential for fines or nosy neighbours reporting your garden's new addition.

It's rust-protected thanks to the powder-coated galvanised steel material, and there are ventilation holes at the bottom to allow air flow through the cabinet. So muddy boots, damp gloves and dirty plant pots won't be left to get mouldy.

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The feet are completely adjustable, meaning that if your garden isn't ideally flat, then you can raise one side higher than the other for a perfect flush finish. With shelving on one side and a large open space on the other, there's no limit to what you can use the cabinet for.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Having somewhere to put all your spare pots, rolls of twine and watering cans will keep you organised when sorting your garden out. It's also helpful if you're looking to store outdoor cushions and throws during the summer when the inevitable rain showers arrive.

And if you're even more lacking in space, then IKEA offer a smaller version that is just the right size for balcony gardens or homeowners who aren't particularly green-thumbed.

Shop alternative storage

Along with helpful tips and products that make the most of the space in your garden, it's important to avoid making common mistakes that make your outdoor space look smaller.