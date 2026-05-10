My balcony never sees the sun, so I called in garden experts to find ways to make it look lush in the shade

Moving into my new flat, I was so excited about the generous balcony and all the possibilities for planting. However, I soon discovered the space only gets a rare sliver of sun in the afternoons, and otherwise it's cloaked in shade.

After panicking slightly, I knew that I could find a way to make my small garden look bigger and make the most of the space, sun or not. Although some of the best garden plants require a whole lot of sun, I figured there'd be some species just as glorious that could thrive on my shaded balcony.

Set out on my quest, I thought, who better to ask than the trusted garden experts? Luckily, they came back with optimism, endless plant options and advice for creating that peaceful balcony garden I'd envisioned.

How can you create a balcony garden?

While gardening in a small space can be somewhat challenging, using the right small garden tips can really transform it. Even with a few tweaks, my concrete, rather sad-looking balcony is now an inviting outdoor reprieve.

"You do not actually need a lot of space for a balcony garden if you can take advantage of walls, railings and the ceiling," starts Richard Barker, horticulture expert and Commercial Director at LBS Horticulture.

"Attach pots, shelves and trellises to the walls, and hooks to the ceiling for hanging plants. Balcony railings can be covered with wire to support climbing plants, or you can use plant hangers to hang them over the railing."

There are lots of flowers that love growing in small spaces, so you needn't worry about bringing a little life to your balcony.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When choosing plants, you'll also need to take note of the general conditions. If your balcony is anything like mine, it'll be a matter of finding shade-loving species.

"Any plant that is suited to being grown in a container can be grown as part of a balcony garden, provided that you have enough space and the right conditions. If you live somewhere that experiences colder winters, consider growing plants that are hardy enough to live in their containers all year round or that can be overwintered indoors so you do not have to start the garden again each spring," instructs Richard.

Just make sure you're clued up and don't make any container gardening mistakes, I'm speaking from experience.

Richard does make a good point, saying it's best to check if your balcony has any weight restrictions before you start making your outdoor garden.

"Plastic and fibreglass containers can be better for balcony gardens as they are lighter than terracotta or ceramic pots, but they will need to be secured in place so they do not blow over in the wind," he adds.

Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is a gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself on keeping up to date with the latest horticultural trends.

Shop balcony garden essentials

What can you plant on a balcony that doesn't get much light?

If you're in the same boat as me, looking for the best plants for shade, then there are a few low-maintenance options.

"A perfect evergreen shrub which thrives in partial shade, Daphne will provide you with a heady fragrance from late winter through to summer when in flower. Select a compact variety like ‘Perfume Princess’, which is a slow-growing, compact hybrid which produces large, pale pink blooms in early March," starts Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"Thriving on minimal care, this evergreen rarely needs pruning, is fairly disease resistant, and as long as you keep it in well-draining, nutrient-rich soil, you can pretty much let this robust shrub take care of itself," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another plant, and one I've added to my balcony, is fuchsia. "Known for their drooping flowers in various colours. They grow well on shaded or partially shaded balconies and prefer cooler temperatures. They need regular watering to stay healthy and should be planted in well-drained soil. With their cascade of flowers, they create an attractive display," explains Horticulturist Ross Dyke, who works as a grower and runs the horticulture podcast The Plant Pod.

He also recommends growing the climbing hydrangea, petiolaris. "‘Petiolaris’ is ideal for shaded balconies, where some other climbing plants struggle. It has large white flowers in the summer and can cling to support and be trained to grow how you want it to. It can take a season to establish itself, but it will become very impressive once it has matured. I would treat it as a biennial during its establishment period," points out Ross.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners. Encouraged to garden since she was old enough to walk, she believes that you can never know everything about gardening, as it is constantly evolving.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

FAQs

What plants grow well on a balcony?

Whether or not you struggle with sunlight on your balcony, there are plenty of container plants you can add to your space to make it welcoming and lush.

"Geraniums are ideal balcony plants with vibrant flowers and a sturdy nature; they can handle all the different weather conditions that we get in the UK," says Ross. "They require minimal care and can flower all the way into September. My favourite is ‘Tiny Monster’, and of course, the UK’s favourite is ‘Rozanne’. I also like the blue-flowered ‘Mrs Kendall Clark."

Should you want some low-maintenance plants that thrive off neglect, then lavender is a great way to go.

"Dwarf Lavender, such as ‘Little Lady’, is an excellent choice for any balcony planter. This fragrant, low-maintenance plant boasts stunning purple flowers that not only enhance your space but also attract pollinators. It also thrives well in drained soil and needs very little watering," he points out.

What are the easiest balcony crops to maintain?

Want to start vegetable gardening for beginners, but worried you don't have the space or resources to create a thriving veggie patch? You can still grow your own food without needing a sizable garden.

"When you are deciding which crops to raise on your balcony, you need to look for ones which don’t take up a lot of space, are relatively fast growing, have good resistance to pests and diseases and depending on how your balcony is situated, can tolerate wind exposure or shade," explains Lucie.

"You should also pick crops which you are going to be able to use efficiently through the year, so herbs which can be used to flavour your recipes or cut and come again crops where you can pick and eat and don’t need to store harvests," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you do have a sunny spot on your balcony, Lucie recommends basil, chives and rosemary. However, if it's shaded, then parsley, mint and coriander are better suited. There's a surprising amount of food you can grow in pots to save space on your balcony.

"When selecting vegetable crops for balconies, it’s good to concentrate on those which naturally have shallow root systems so they don’t need lots of space," Lucie points out. "As well as looking for dwarf types or those which have been specially developed for small spaces like pots, hanging baskets and balcony planters. Some of the best crops include tomatoes, peppers, beetroots, carrots, lettuce and beans."

Just because you don't have a large garden soaked in sunshine doesn't mean you can't enjoy being green-thumbed. With plants made for north-facing gardens and tough plants that grow in tough places, there's no excuse not to surround yourself in nature.