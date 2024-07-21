What to do with geraniums after flowering to enjoy future glorious blooms
Once you've enjoyed your geranium blooms you may be left wondering what the next steps are...
Sometimes with all the enjoyment of blooming flowers, we often forget to think about how to care for our flowers after their peak. What steps should you be taking when your geraniums have flowered to ensure they thrive long-term?
Whatever garden trend you embrace, prolonging the lives of your flowers and their blooms will always be greatly appreciated. Taking certain precautions after your plant has flowered can lead to it flowering again and even returning after winter, like what to do with daffodils after flowering, for instance.
So if you want to get the most out of your geraniums all year round follow these expert recommended steps.
What to do with geraniums after flowering: expert advice
As one of the most alluring plants to liven up your garden, geraniums are extremely common across the UK.
"Geraniums are one of the most popular perennials in Britain’s gardens, and for good reason! These hardy plants are not only low maintenance, but they offer gorgeous bursts of colourful blooms from spring through to autumn," says Charles Carr, head of wholesale nurseries at Hillier Garden Centres.
Once you've witnessed these stunning bursts of colour and the flowers start dimming or wilting, it's important to take extra care of the plant. Because like with what you do with irises after flowering the next steps inform if they flower again.
"Geraniums may be cut to the base of the plant once the blooms begin to fade. By pruning your geranium, you can encourage new growth and sometimes, depending on the variety, a second flush of colour later in the summer," explains Charles.
Not only does this help with new growth, but cutting back your geranium can also stop the plant from putting too much energy into seed production and allow it to focus on fresh, healthy regrowth. Charles says, "If young growth is spotted, cut the plant back to just above the fresh shoots."
Similar to what you'd do with tulips after flowering, always ensure you use clean, sharp secateurs or pruners so the plant stems are protected and no disease is transmitted.
Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners says, "You can also keep the shape compact and bushy by pruning back leggy or overgrown stems. Cut the stems back by about one-third, just above the leaf node. You'll stimulate new growth and keep the plant tidy."
"It's also important to keep the soil moist, but not soggy. Geraniums prefer soil that drains well, so don't overwater them. You should avoid letting the top of the soil dry out between waterings," she continues.
Jane points out that post-flowering is a good time to check your geraniums for insects and diseases. Look out for aphids, spider mites and fungal diseases as these are the most common problems so use insecticides or fungicides right away.
FAQs
Do you cut back geraniums after they bloom?
Cutting back plants so that they may be able to grow again the next year is one of the best and most effective sustainable garden ideas. Similar to knowing how to deadhead your plants properly, cutting them back after flowering is super beneficial.
"After your geraniums have finished blooming, cut them back close to ground level or roughly one inch above their main stem with a sharp, clean pair of secateurs," says Graham Smith McIhort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture.
"The plants should be cut at nodes or new growth points whenever possible, and you should also remove any yellow or brown leaves."
Can you leave geranium plants in the ground all year?
If you're into succession planting and want to ensure your geraniums are fit to blossom again next spring then there are a few steps you'll need to take to protect them from the winter weather.
Graham says, "The majority of geraniums will not survive through winter in the UK, and will need to be overwintered somewhere that is frost-free so that they will live until spring."
The ways you can overwinter them indoors is by taking cuttings, potting individual plants or storing the bare roots plants somewhere cool and dry. He says, "When spring arrives, trim the geraniums and provide them with a liquid feed. They can then be moved back outside once the risk of frost has passed."
One of the keys to having thriving geraniums is choosing the right variety for your garden, explains Charles.
He says, "Choosing the right variety for your garden is key, Geraniums range from tiny ground cover varieties for the front of a border to large sprawling varieties which are excellent for interplanting mid-border. Some thrive in shade such as G.macrorrhizum and others in full sun and can either put one spectacular display such as G. magnificum or repeat flower all summer long such as G.Rozanne."
