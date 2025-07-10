I’ve perfected the art of packing - these are the 12 travel essentials I use on every trip

I travel at any opportunity - anywhere. I love jumping in the car and heading to the coast for the weekend just as much as I do flying off to exotic destinations – and do both as much as my time and finances will allow.

I holiday regularly in the UK with my young family, and am also very lucky to travel abroad solo for work sometimes too. Both types of trip require careful consideration when deciding what to take, but over the years I have perfected the art of packing, and now have a collection of travel essentials I won't leave without - no matter where I'm going.

They are probably the items you'd be least excited to pack, but trust me when I say these un-sexy treasures work wonders for making a holiday stress-free and all the more enjoyable. Plus right now, many of them are included in Amazon's Prime Day deals, so you can take advantage of some impressive savings.

12 essential travel items

(Image credit: Future)

It goes without saying this isn't an exhaustive packing list, but the items I genuinely find help take the stress out of travelling. An honourable mention also goes to Apple AirTags (currently with 29% off in the sale) and this cheap but brilliant AirTag holder for my keys (which I somehow always seem to lose on holiday). These subtle little devices are a life-saver if you are a little forgetful or want to keep track of your valuables - my suitcase is never without one before going in the hold!

I also need to shout out Ancient + Brave's True Collagen travel sachets, which are such an easy (and light) way to ensure I get my daily dose while away from home.

