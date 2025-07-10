I’ve perfected the art of packing - these are the 12 travel essentials I use on every trip
Pack like a pro with these tried and tested travel must-haves
I travel at any opportunity - anywhere. I love jumping in the car and heading to the coast for the weekend just as much as I do flying off to exotic destinations – and do both as much as my time and finances will allow.
I holiday regularly in the UK with my young family, and am also very lucky to travel abroad solo for work sometimes too. Both types of trip require careful consideration when deciding what to take, but over the years I have perfected the art of packing, and now have a collection of travel essentials I won't leave without - no matter where I'm going.
They are probably the items you'd be least excited to pack, but trust me when I say these un-sexy treasures work wonders for making a holiday stress-free and all the more enjoyable. Plus right now, many of them are included in Amazon's Prime Day deals, so you can take advantage of some impressive savings.
12 essential travel items
If we're talking travel essentials, luggage is arguably at the top of the list, right? My favourite carry on right now is the Antler Icon cabin bag - it's a gorgeous bag, really well made, loads of space and glides across the floor with ease. I have to be careful when using this as it is a little too big for some low-cost airlines, but for those that fit and weekends away in the UK, it's ideal. I also have the large suitcase for trips with my 3 kids and can get all of our clothes in for a week's stay - it's huge (and currently has a very enticing 20% off).
If I am travelling on a low-cost airline, or need a backpack style travel bag, I can't recommend this Lossga bag enough. In fact, I have raved about it so much, many of the woman&home team now own one and use it regularly. This is deceptively small, you can fit everything you need for a weekend away (and more), and it sails through the bag checker with easyJet and Ryanair. It also doubles as an everyday bag, and the quality, for the price, is really impressive.
When it comes to organising my travel bag, I wouldn't be without these compression packing cubes from Antler. The amount of space these simple but clever little bags save is quite remarkable. The two zip design while open allows the bag to be packed at full capacity, then both closed compress the bag to significantly reduce the size. It's mind boggling how much you can get in them and essentially then cut the volume of the bag in half. They also makes organising items and unpacking on arrival a cinch.
I mentioned earlier these products might not be the most exciting, but while this might not be the first thing on your packing list, this simple travel essential will help you two-fold. A digital luggage scale has the ability to save not only a whole load of anxiety on whether your luggage will pass the weight test, but can potentially save you hundreds in excess baggage fees on your return trip home.
I have a few perfumes I like to rotate between, depending on the weather (and my mood), and before I had these atomisers, would often just pick one to take on my travels. These inexpensive atomiser bottles solve that - allowing me to decant up to four of my favourite fragrances and barely notice them in my luggage. A simple buy, but one that has me smelling gorgeous on holiday and I wouldn't be without.
The excitement of holiday always has me taking more photos, calling, texting etc than usual, which quickly drains my phone battery. I got caught out on a trip last year, where I had used my phone so much, by the time it got to check-in my phone had died, along with it my digital boarding pass. Ever since then, I have a fully charged power bank to hand. It's also great for charging any other devices you want to use a lot whilst away, like headphones or handheld fans that might not last all day while out and about.
I have a selection of fans after putting the best handheld fans on Amazon to the test. But this GAIA model is the one I pack on trips abroad especially. It's much smaller than some of the other fans I tried, but still has a lot of power and decent battery life. It's a must-have item for travelling, not only in the heat but for when my hormones decide to kick in. I also often pack this handheld clip-on fan too - it's a great hands-free option.
Ok, so this might not be an essential for everyone, but if you like to read on holiday and don't want to pack multiple heavy paperbacks, a Kindle is a must-have. This clever device lets me take an entire library of books in a barely there way - it fits in even the smallest of bags and slimline design means the weight is hardly noticeable. The screen adjusts to your environment, making it comfortable to read in bright sunshine and late at night. There's a variety of Kindle models available, many of which have discounts on Amazon right now.
In a similar vein to my Kindle, I wouldn't travel without my Apple AirPods. I first started wearing these in-ear headphones about six years ago, and now wouldn't wear anything else. The noise cancelling feature has improved significantly over the years, as has the comfort of them, making listening to some music or an audiobook while travelling or relaxing by the pool all the more enjoyable.
Anytime I am not sleeping in my own bed (and even when I am sometimes), I rely heavily on a sleep mask to ensure I get the best quality rest. I am currently using the Trinny London silk eye mask, which is sadly no longer available, but I have recently purchased this Drowsy eye mask, which came highly recommended by woman&home beauty editor Fiona McKim. "This is hands-down the most comfortable eye mask I’ve ever tried - it’s like sleeping with a cloud on your face," she says. Sold!
This is a fairly new addition to my travel essentials collection, but my goodness, I now have no idea how I managed without one before. If you are going anywhere near the sea or a pool, a dry bag is a must. I have a few friends who regularly sea swim, who swear by these bags too for not only keeping your clothes and valuables dry and safe, but for using as a life-saving buoyancy aid too.
The most recent addition to my travel essentials list, I used this strange-looking travel pillow on a long-haul flight to Jamaica in May, and it's the first time I have slept on a plane. I was skeptical at first - it genuinely looks like a neck brace, and I definitely got the odd confused glance. But once it was on, I was sold - the clever design supports your neck in all the right places, and is made of the softest material to make it even more comfortable. It's got a great discount on at Amazon right now too - highly recommend.
It goes without saying this isn't an exhaustive packing list, but the items I genuinely find help take the stress out of travelling. An honourable mention also goes to Apple AirTags (currently with 29% off in the sale) and this cheap but brilliant AirTag holder for my keys (which I somehow always seem to lose on holiday). These subtle little devices are a life-saver if you are a little forgetful or want to keep track of your valuables - my suitcase is never without one before going in the hold!
I also need to shout out Ancient + Brave's True Collagen travel sachets, which are such an easy (and light) way to ensure I get my daily dose while away from home.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.