I'm a big fan of Uniqlo's anti-trend basics, and with summer just around the corner, here are my 15 best buys from just £14.90
The latest collection is filled with contemporary classics to give any outfit a boost
I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that summer might actually be on its way, and now that the weather has started to warm up, I'm suddenly aware of how unprepared I am when it comes to my wardrobe. My go-to layers and favourite jeans now feel too hot, and I’m in need of some light and breezy pieces to keep me comfortable while looking chic for the coming weeks.
A big fan of Uniqlo, I love the brand's timeless, anti-trend designs that just don't date, and better still, they really nail it on affordability too. The current drop offers everything from wide leg trousers and floaty dresses to light knits and timeless accessories, and in a soft and classic colour palette that feels calm and crisp after months of moody wintery tones.
It is hard to pick just a few favourites, but I have managed to whittle the range down to 15 hero buys below that will all work seamlessly with just about any summer capsule wardrobe right now and for years to come.
Shop the Uniqlo Best Buys
I am a huge fan of the M&S hidden support vests, and this similar style with a secret built-in bra will be equally as handy but with a chic colour-way that feels fun.
Barrel leg jeans are the perfect blend between slouchy fit and tapered leg so they are universally flattering. This blue pair will look great with an endless amount of tops.
A satin slip skirt is great for evening looks but can easily work for daytime when styled with casual basics like a slogan t-shirt and your best white trainers.
A relaxed and flattering jumpsuit like this one is a great piece to have ready for when you need to get ready in a hurry - it's a full look minus any effort and will look great with just sandals.
There are so many standout buys in the latest range, making it hard to just pick a few favourites. Uniqlo has long been a place I'd visit for stylish, anti-trend basics, but this collection offers plenty of minimal yet chic buys that have genuinely impressed me.
I can see the mustard-hued jumpsuit being a great one for the school run or a busy weekend, and the navy slip skirt will be a winner with a flouncy blouse over wedding season.
The relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics and calming colours have ticked off all of my shopping boxes for summer, and I guarantee you'll find something to give your wardrobe a boost too.