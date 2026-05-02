I'm a big fan of Uniqlo's anti-trend basics, and with summer just around the corner, here are my 15 best buys from just £14.90

I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that summer might actually be on its way, and now that the weather has started to warm up, I'm suddenly aware of how unprepared I am when it comes to my wardrobe. My go-to layers and favourite jeans now feel too hot, and I’m in need of some light and breezy pieces to keep me comfortable while looking chic for the coming weeks.

A big fan of Uniqlo, I love the brand's timeless, anti-trend designs that just don't date, and better still, they really nail it on affordability too. The current drop offers everything from wide leg trousers and floaty dresses to light knits and timeless accessories, and in a soft and classic colour palette that feels calm and crisp after months of moody wintery tones.

It is hard to pick just a few favourites, but I have managed to whittle the range down to 15 hero buys below that will all work seamlessly with just about any summer capsule wardrobe right now and for years to come.

Shop the Uniqlo Best Buys

There are so many standout buys in the latest range, making it hard to just pick a few favourites. Uniqlo has long been a place I'd visit for stylish, anti-trend basics, but this collection offers plenty of minimal yet chic buys that have genuinely impressed me.

I can see the mustard-hued jumpsuit being a great one for the school run or a busy weekend, and the navy slip skirt will be a winner with a flouncy blouse over wedding season.

The relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics and calming colours have ticked off all of my shopping boxes for summer, and I guarantee you'll find something to give your wardrobe a boost too.