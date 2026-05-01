Dame Mary Berry has had a truly remarkable career. And now the former Great British Bake Off judge, who made her TV debut in the 1970s, is being honoured with one of British television’s highest accolades.

Next Sunday (10 May) Mary, now 91, will be presented with the BAFTA Fellowship at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. It’s the British Academy’s most prestigious award and is bestowed in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film or, in Mary’s case, television.

“I couldn’t believe it was true, what a huge honour to be presented with the BAFTA Fellowship,” the chef, food writer and presenter shared.

Dame Mary Berry presenting an award at the BAFTAS 2025 TV Awards alongside Claudia Winkleman (Image credit: John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Mary, who became a Dame in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 2020 birthday honours, continued, “For over 50 years, I have enjoyed every moment of teaching my passion on television and I thank all the generous professionals along the way who have given me guidance and support - and I am still learning.”

She added, “This amazing BAFTA Fellowship is the icing on cake!”

Meanwhile Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said, “Dame Mary Berry is a singular talent whose warmth, craft and generosity have helped shape the very best of British television… She has informed, inspired and entertained audiences, setting a new benchmark for factual entertainment, proving that expertise and empathy can draw huge audiences in primetime.”

“The BAFTA Fellowship is our highest honour, and we’re proud to celebrate Mary’s extraordinary legacy.”

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The Fellowship will be presented to Mary during the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, which will be hosted by Greg Davies and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

She joins a prestigious line-up, with those previously honoured for their work in television including Dame Julie Walters, Sir David Attenborough, former woman&home cover star Joanna Lumley, Meera Syal CBE, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.