Princess Catherine cracks up as one of her children pulls hilarious faces at Trooping the Colour (and it’s not who you'd expect)

Today, thousands lined the streets around Whitehall to celebrate King Charles’s official birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

Joining His Majesty for his official birthday were family members including his sister, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William and his family, Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while royal fans have got used to the Waleses youngest son, Prince Louis, stealing the show with his high-energy hijinks and funny expressions, it was actually Prince George who was caught sharing a laugh with his mum on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a stray sneeze caught him by surprise.

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George joined his siblings, Charlotte and Louis, in the Ascot Landau carriage, riding with their mother, and happily waving away at the well-wishers lined up and down The Mall.

But after reaching the palace and appearing on the balcony for the RAF flypast, George was caught trying to suppress a sneeze, leading to some very amusing - and relatable - facial expressions. When it got the better of him, he looked to his mother with a grin as the pair chuckled away.

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Princess Catherine and her three children all matched for the big occasion, with shades of baby blue represented in each of their outfits. As Colonel of the Irish Guards, the Princess of Wales paired a baby blue outfit by Catherine Walker with a hat by Philip Treacy and the Irish Guards brooch.

George and Louis’s ties perfectly matched their mum’s stunning coat - itself evocative of an outfit the late Princess Diana wore back in 1987 - and Princess Charlotte’s beautiful white gown - reportedly designed by Alessandra Rich - had subtle pops of powder blue embroidery.

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Charlotte also matched her mum with both of them wearing a three-strand pearl bracelet. Pearls were, of course, also a favourite accessory of Charlotte’s late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

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The Princess of Wales was also caught sneezing during the ceremony, which might be a result of her reported allergy to horses.

Back in 2011, Clarisa Ru, wife of Santa Barbara Polo Club president Wesley Ru, told People (per HELLO) "[Kate] said she’s been riding horses for a while and she hopes to play polo one day. She said, 'I'm actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become.'"

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Along with the Wales family, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were there to celebrate the annual parade, joining Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and the current oldest living member of the Royal Family.

Celebrating the monarch’s official birthday in June has been a tradition since 1748, and it became an annual tradition after 1760, during the reign of George III. King Charles’s actual birthday is actually November 14.