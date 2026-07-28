Kate Middleton only one who had 'anything close to a normal romance' compared to Meghan, Diana and Camilla, says royal author
The Prince and Princess of Wales met at university and were friends whilst other royal wives were 'fast-tracked into the Royal Family'
The Prince and Princess of Wales's marriage has often been compared to those of other royals but the way their relationship began sets them apart. In his book, The Four Wives of Windsor, royal correspondent Simon Vigar focuses on Queen Camilla, Princess Diana, Kate and Meghan and, according to him, the only one who "had anything close to a normal romance" was the future Queen.
"As undergraduates at St Andrews University, the friendship between Catherine and William was able to develop slowly and naturally - or at least as normally as possible given the fact that Scotland Yard's elite Royalty Protection Department were ever-present," he explains.
The Four Wives of Windsor: The Inside Story of Diana, Camilla, Catherine and Meghan by Simon Vigar | £17.53 (was £22) at Amazon
Focusing on Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, this book presents the true stories of the four women who've shaped the modern Royal Family. Author Vigar draws on his experience as a royal correspondent and details the private tensions and shifting alliances that have shaped the House of Windsors.