The Prince and Princess of Wales's marriage has often been compared to those of other royals but the way their relationship began sets them apart. In his book, The Four Wives of Windsor, royal correspondent Simon Vigar focuses on Queen Camilla, Princess Diana, Kate and Meghan and, according to him, the only one who "had anything close to a normal romance" was the future Queen.

"As undergraduates at St Andrews University, the friendship between Catherine and William was able to develop slowly and ­naturally - or at least as normally as possible given the fact that Scotland Yard's elite Royalty Protection Department were ever-present," he explains.

(Image credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)