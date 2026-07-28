The King might be ready to extend an olive branch to the Sussexes, but his elder son doesn't seem to be on the same page just yet. The Prince of Wales is said to have been "unhappy" when Prince Harry and Meghan briefed the press that they would be coming to the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in July.

Rumours soon flew that the family could potentially stay at one of the royal residences and according to Woman's Royal Editor, Emily Andrews, Prince William was firm about Windsor being completely off-limits to his brother and sister-in-law.

"I'm told [Prince William] made it clear that Harry and Meghan were not to be offered Windsor Castle, or indeed any royal accommodation in Windsor," she wrote in a recent issue. "He did not want to run the risk of seeing his younger brother - or Meghan - on his home turf."