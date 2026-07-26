Inside Prince George's 'special summer' before being 'introduced to a life of duty'
Royal editor Emily Andrews delves into the 'real watershed' moment where George turns from a child to an adult
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It's a big month for Prince George. He's just waved goodbye to his prep school, celebrated his 13th birthday this week and his thoughts turn to starting Eton College in September. A huge transition - and one that is allied to his further preparation as future King.
I'm told he hasn't fully faced up to the enormity of his future (how can you when you're just becoming a teenager?) but takes his responsibilities very seriously.
However, this birthday marks a real watershed from child to adult.
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