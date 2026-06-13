The clever way Prince William and Kate Middleton have allowed their children 'privacy'

The time is fast approaching for George to start ‘big’ school.

And dad Prince William has revealed he’s been preparing for the transition by boarding on occasions at his prep school Lambrook.

It’s to the credit of Catherine, Princess of Wales and William that they’ve managed to keep their children out of the public eye to such an extent that they enjoy a huge amount of privacy.

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After George’s birth, they thought a great deal about how to manage the public interest in their children.

They have used lawyers to clamp down on any unauthorised pictures and enjoyed the support of the mainstream media to ensure you will never see a ‘candid’ shot.

In return, the Waleses release occasional official photos of George, Charlotte and Louis to ensure their privacy is protected, and thank the public for their support.

It’s meant that George, 12, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, have experienced a relatively normal childhood.

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They participate in their school sports teams (George is apparently a talented swimmer, football player and completes triathlons), perform in the end-of-term drama shows and are generally treated the same as any other pupil.

Of course, there will always be public interest in the lives of the young Waleses, but in the main, their Berkshire prep school has succeeded in giving them an anonymous and extremely privileged education.

In a rare insight into the management of their childhood, Prince William has confirmed that George has started ‘flexi-boarding’ - which enables pupils to stay for anything from one to four nights a week of boarding - in advance of his progression to senior school in September.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden during a broadcast from the Isles of Scilly (to highlight the work of the Duchy of Cornwall), William gave a sweet shout-out to his children.

'Charlotte and Louis - because George was boarding last night - so, Charlotte and Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please. Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning,’ said the Duke of Cornwall, who turns 44 on 21 June.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (and George!) have apparently decided where he’s going next, but it has not yet been officially announced.

Eton College (William’s old school) is understood to be the front runner, but other options include Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College, Oundle school in Northamptonshire and Wellington College in Berkshire.

Watch this space!

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.