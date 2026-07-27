Flitting between heatwaves and cooler, cloudier days, our summer capsule wardrobes are having to work hard this season – but Lisa Snowdon has proved these late July climes are easy to handle when you have timeless staples on hand.

While enjoying a mini-break in the Cotswolds last week, she shared a snap to Instagram wearing barrel-leg jeans, styled with an oversized pinstripe shirt. The button-up added a polished touch to her otherwise cool and casual outfit, and she finished off the look with a pair of strappy, gladiator sandals.

Her outfit feels effortlessly put together, with the relaxed fit of both her jeans and shirt creating an easy, breezy style. Even better, these pieces are both timeless staples that can work in the heat, as well as cooler weather too, so you can get plenty of wear out of them across this season and beyond.