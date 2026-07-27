Kylie Minogue just solved the holiday pedicure dilemma with the one look that goes with everything

Forget high-maintenance brights; Kylie Minogue's natural holiday pedicure is the relaxed look that’ll go with everything in your suitcase.

While the 2026 nail trends have ushered in an array of vibrant and timeless pedicure colours - from pops of watermelon-pink to the popular 'Picante' pedicure - we're instead planning to follow Kylie Minogue's lead and go back to basics for our summer pedicure. After all, a statement look is all well and good until you want to wear an equally bold outfit or just tire of the colour but find yourself a flight away from your local nail salon or at-home polish kit and thus, can't change it.

Minogue's own subtle, holiday pedicure solves that particular issue, offering something of a clean, blank canvas that will work with every sandal, style and setting, whilst still delivering a chic and trendy look.