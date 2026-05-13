A burgundy pedicure is the unexpected but incredibly chic look to pair with your sandals this summer

While a subtle, sheer or milky white pedicure might seem like the more obvious choice for an easy summery look, there's a darker shade currently making the rounds - but it's actually always been a favourite of ours for nailing sandal season.

Rightly ranked among the most timeless pedicure colours, burgundy delivers a very chic and expensive look. Something about its rich colour and glossy shine feels extremely sophisticated, and much like on your fingernails, it's far more versatile than you might think. Of course, a French tip pedicure or a neutral one is always a reliable choice, but in our opinion, nothing quite beats a wine-like shade with a black sandal or flip flop.

And clearly, we're not alone in that belief, as we've actually seen burgundy and maroon pedicures popping up across our social media feed and spotted several celebs sporting the look - both on and off the red carpet.

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Why burgundy is the unexpected but very chic pedicure shade for summer

Though dark reds and burgundy shades are typically synonymous with the autumn/winter months, they're very much classic colours and ones we've seen time and time again on the list of 2026 nail trends - no matter the month.

Right now, especially, the shade is proving very popular. We've already spotted stars like Carey Mulligan pairing the look with strappy heels, as well as Anne Hathaway wearing the colour at this year's Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L) MEGA/GC Images | (R) Jamie McCarthy)

As mentioned, a wine-like burgundy hue, whilst dark and a little moody, is actually very wearable and, like a black pedicure, lends a very chic and high-fashion feel to your outfits. Much like an accessory would.

It's also a great option for masking imperfections or discolouration on the surface of your toenails, unlike, say, a sheer nail polish. Indeed, a dark and glossy colour affords a very neat and professional look almost instantly, with very little effort involved.

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Our burgundy pedicure essentials

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, loves a burgundy pedicure; in fact, it's something of her signature and go-to colour when summer rolls around. She says it goes with every outfit and adds the coolest pop of colour to her look - especially when paired with open-toe kitten heels or black flip flops. As such, she's nailed (pardon the pun) the formula for long-lasting burgundy toes at home - and has shared her favourite polishes below.

essie essie Original Nail Polish 50 Bordeaux View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 "This is by far my favourite essie nail polish and favourite burgundy polish, in general, and I've tried many," quips Naomi. "Just two to three coats deliver an intense wash of merlot-like colour that instantly elevates the look of my toes. Personally, I don't particularly like getting my feet out, but a pedicure with essie's Bordeaux gives me the confidence to do so." Seche Vive Seche Vive Instant Gel Effect Top Coat View at Nail Polish Direct RRP: £9.95 "Hands down the best top coat I've tried. It really does deliver a gel-like, glossy shine and helps to ward off chips and lifting, ensuring my pedicure lasts for weeks," says Naomi. Manucurist Manucurist Green™ Dark Pansy Nail Polish View at Manucurist RRP: £14 For another option, this Manucurist polish offers a very chic wash of velvety, dark cherry colour to your nails and boasts a high-shine finish. Its formula also features up to 84% bio-sourced ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free.

1. Classic burgundy pedi

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A true classic - this style of pedicure lends itself so well to summer evenings spent sipping sangria, worn with black sandals, heels and flats. It's neat and effortlessly chic.

2. Metallic burgundy pedi

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For a very luxe and glamorous take, perhaps for a holiday or summer event, you can opt for a burgundy polish that has a slight, molten and metallic shimmer. It's subtle, unlike some glitter shades and adds a very stylish intensity to the colour.

3. Dark cherry pedi

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If you're already a fan of classic red pedicures, this slightly darker cherry shade is a lovely choice too.