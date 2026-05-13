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A burgundy pedicure is the unexpected but incredibly chic look to pair with your sandals this summer

No flip-flop or strappy sandal is complete without a deep, merlot-like pedicure.

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Two close-ups of someone&#039;s feet with burgundy pedicures, created by nail artist Milly Mason (@millymason_), in a grey and white template with two stock images of burgundy nail polish spills.
(Image credit: Milly Mason (@millymason_))
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While a subtle, sheer or milky white pedicure might seem like the more obvious choice for an easy summery look, there's a darker shade currently making the rounds - but it's actually always been a favourite of ours for nailing sandal season.

Rightly ranked among the most timeless pedicure colours, burgundy delivers a very chic and expensive look. Something about its rich colour and glossy shine feels extremely sophisticated, and much like on your fingernails, it's far more versatile than you might think. Of course, a French tip pedicure or a neutral one is always a reliable choice, but in our opinion, nothing quite beats a wine-like shade with a black sandal or flip flop.

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Why burgundy is the unexpected but very chic pedicure shade for summer

Though dark reds and burgundy shades are typically synonymous with the autumn/winter months, they're very much classic colours and ones we've seen time and time again on the list of 2026 nail trends - no matter the month.

Right now, especially, the shade is proving very popular. We've already spotted stars like Carey Mulligan pairing the look with strappy heels, as well as Anne Hathaway wearing the colour at this year's Met Gala.

(L to R) Carey Mulligan is seen on April 16, 2026 in New York, New York, wearing a cream shirt and trouser outfit and with a burgundy pedicure. Alongside a picture of Anne Hathaway wearing a black and white dress and seen with what looks to be a burgundy pedicure at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L) MEGA/GC Images | (R) Jamie McCarthy)

As mentioned, a wine-like burgundy hue, whilst dark and a little moody, is actually very wearable and, like a black pedicure, lends a very chic and high-fashion feel to your outfits. Much like an accessory would.

It's also a great option for masking imperfections or discolouration on the surface of your toenails, unlike, say, a sheer nail polish. Indeed, a dark and glossy colour affords a very neat and professional look almost instantly, with very little effort involved.

Our burgundy pedicure essentials

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, loves a burgundy pedicure; in fact, it's something of her signature and go-to colour when summer rolls around. She says it goes with every outfit and adds the coolest pop of colour to her look - especially when paired with open-toe kitten heels or black flip flops. As such, she's nailed (pardon the pun) the formula for long-lasting burgundy toes at home - and has shared her favourite polishes below.

1. Classic burgundy pedi

A true classic - this style of pedicure lends itself so well to summer evenings spent sipping sangria, worn with black sandals, heels and flats. It's neat and effortlessly chic.

2. Metallic burgundy pedi

For a very luxe and glamorous take, perhaps for a holiday or summer event, you can opt for a burgundy polish that has a slight, molten and metallic shimmer. It's subtle, unlike some glitter shades and adds a very stylish intensity to the colour.

3. Dark cherry pedi

If you're already a fan of classic red pedicures, this slightly darker cherry shade is a lovely choice too.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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