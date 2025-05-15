Haven’t picked your spring pedicure yet? A celeb nail artist says these colours are highly requested

With summer fast approaching - likely bringing with it a new wave of trending hues - there's only so much time left to sport a spring-inspired pedicure.

While one could argue that most pastels, from petal pink to powder blue, are timeless pedicure colours, summer often sees us trade these cooler, milkier tones for Aperol-orange and bright blush pinks. We also tend to see a rise in neutral pedicure looks when sandal season rolls around, as this is typically when our toes make the most outings and therefore, need to complement any outfit.

If you're someone who likes to reflect the season with your mani-pedis, your next appointment may be your last chance to opt for a chic spring nail colour. Luckily, we know exactly what shades have proved most popular in the weeks past - and even the ones nail pros prefer - to help inform your choice.

6 chic nail colours to consider for your end of spring pedicure

You've got your next pedicure treatment booked, but which chic shade should you pick as a last spring hurrah? According to celebrity manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, three pastel shades, in particular, have been (and still are) in high demand.

"This spring, we've seen a shift toward soft lilacs, creamy blush pinks, and pistachio greens. These shades feel elevated but still bring that seasonal pop of colour."

Bello also notes that there's been a rise in tonal polish, with "people matching their mani and pedi in variations of the same pastel family for a super put-together look." This is set to continue into the summer months too, and is something we've spotted with Victoria Beckham's mani-pedis.

If you've already sported one or more of these trendy shades, Bello has also shared her personal favourites for a pastel pedicure right down to the exact gel polish names, in case you want to opt for a pro-approved look...

"I’m loving lavender (Mylee’s Lavender Fields) and mint (Mylee’s Mint Leaf) right now—both feel clean and playful without being too sweet. Baby blue (Mylee’s Sky Dive) is also having a moment; it’s subtle, serene, and looks gorgeous against tanned skin. Soft coral-pinks (Mylee Be Yourself) are always a winner for toes. They give a healthy, sun-kissed look and pair beautifully with summer sandals."

This makes the latter, especially, the perfect transitional shade into early June. If you require visuals of these spring pedicure options, we've rounded them up below, along with a few of our polish picks to add to your nailcare kit.

Spring pedicure polishes we love

If the need to debut your toes suddenly arises but there's no time for a professional treatment - or perhaps you prefer to paint them at home anyway - here are three luxe-looking polishes to nail the spring trends...

Writer's pick Essie Nail Polish in Shade Vanity Fairest View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett has been loving this shade for a quick and elegant spring pedicure, as not only does it boast a trendy soap-pink hue but also a delicate shimmer. Budget-friendly Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Shade Pistachio View at Boots RRP: £4.49 Pro manicurist, Tinu Bello, has cited pistachio green as a popular spring nail shade, and this one from Barry M is the perfect match. It's bright, quick-drying and boasts a gel-like shine. On-trend CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 135 Immortelle View at Sephora RRP: £30 Pastel purple hues have topped the 2025 nail trends, so it only makes sense to match your pedicure to your manicure. This muted lavender from Chanel is a very chic pick and, like most spring shades, will transition nicely into the summer months.

1. Pistachio green

A-list Manicurist, Tinu Bello, tells us that pistachio-green has gotten a lot of requests this spring, making it a great option to round off the season with. It's bright but creamy, which adds to its wearability. Plus, with summer's fashion and fragrance trends also set to feature themes of matcha and mint green, the popularity of this particular pedicure look is likely to endure well into the warmer months, too.

2. Blush pink

With cherry blossom nails topping the spring trends, adding a matching pop of blush or petal-pink to your toenails is a very sensible and chic choice.

3. Lilac

As mentioned, lilac and lavender shades have also been in high demand (even among nail artists), so this is another great option for your final springtime pedicure.

4. French tips

If you'd prefer a timeless look that will seamlessly transition from spring to summer, a French tip pedicure (with a sheer pink base colour and fresh white tip) is the way to go. When paired with a stylish sandal or heel, the design never fails to look clean and expensive.

5. Milky pink

Surprise, surprise - a sheer, milky pink is making an appearance on this list. It's versatile and timeless but if you ask us, its delicate, creamy finish always feels most on-theme for spring.

6. Powder-blue

When summer comes, turquoise and bright sapphire blues often take the place of soft, sky blues. So make the most of this hazy hue while you can.