Looking for some summer-ready shoes? You are guaranteed to find a pair you'll love from Jo Good's This Morning, high street edit

Summer is edging ever closer, so now is a good time to start thinking about your sunny footwear options. Whether you're on the hunt for the most comfortable sandals, prefer simple flip flops, want something a little more fashion-forward, or like your kicks to be sporty, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to warm-weather styles right now.

Unsure about where to start? Don’t panic, as Jo Good has done all the hard work for you. The style presenter rounded up some of the very best buys during a fashion segment for This Morning earlier this week and ticked off some of the key trends, and hero buys that will get your feet ready for sunny season, all without the big spend.

The star’s edit covers some of the key spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 while being very wearable, and to make shopping even easier for you, we have rounded up some of her top picks below.

The Best Spring Shoes Starting From Just £12 | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Shop Jo's picks

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We love all of Jo's picks, and as always, the presenter covered a wide range of styles to suit any summer capsule wardrobe nicely. It's hard to pick a favourite, but the fashion team at womanandhome.com really love the bright blue M&S heels. We can see them being a winner for a fancy party or to just add some fun to barrel leg jeans - and the low heel will keep any ouch moments at bay.

When investing in spring/summer shoes, think about what occasions you have coming up and the outfits you need to style with them. Try opting for shoes that will work for dressier and more casual moments to maximise on cost-per-wear, and when it comes to sporty styles, even though white trainers are technically out, they will come back into fashion as everything is cyclical, so hold onto your favourites, even if you are wearing colourful trainers right now.