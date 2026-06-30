Heatwave pending - If you've got summer occasions on the horizon, Coleen Rooney just delivered the chicest style inspiration

Coleen Rooney dazzled in a distorted sport print, bias-cut maxi dress, as she posed with husband Wayne on Instagram. The couple, who looked happy and relaxed, didn't divulge their location, but Coleen was dressed in high summer occasionwear, while the former footballer opted for a more smart casual approach.

Posing in a dress from British clothing brand Rat and Boa, the star scraped her hair back into a neat bun to show off the beautifully draped neckline and delicate straps of her chosen summer frock. With an asymmetric hemline, thigh-high slit and gentle figure-grazing bias cut, this light and airy design is ideal for everything from date night outfits to holidays and summer parties.

The bold printed dress used a trending dot-inspired print to add a contemporary, yet classic feel, although there was a hint of animal spots to the design too, which further added to its investment, timeless nature. Needing little styling, Coleen simply slipped on some pointed, peep-toe shoes, and a joyous smile was all that was needed to complete the look.

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Coleen Rooney, despite her fame isn't someone we see huge amounts of on the red carpet, so sometimes, we have to turn to her Instagram to get that fashion fix. Stepping out with husband Wayne, the star looked absolutely gorgeous in her bias cut dress, in a trending, yet timeless palette that's worth noting for the warm weather ahead.

If you like the star's sleeveless style, but prefer a little upper arm coverage, a neat, cropped, cotton cardigan in a brown hue, that picks out a tone from the print will deliver the cover without ruining the line of the dress.