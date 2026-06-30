This is why you should snap up Coleen Nolan's Phase Eight midi shirt dress before it's gone

Sunny weather and floral dresses go hand in hand, and those in bright colours or with cheerful prints are even better in warm weather. Coleen Nolan nailed what to wear in the heat in this elegant and breezy design for an appearance on Loose Women.

Her Phase Eight Trinity heart and floral midi shirt dress was an excellent example of chic heatwave dressing, with short puffed sleeves, a midi-length hem and an optional self-tie fabric belt. Coleen's pale blue and green dress was undoubtedly one of the best summer dresses for versatility.

Easy to style up for an occasion, or wear more casually too, Coleen paired hers with Next’s gold Forever Comfort plait crossover wedges. The metallic gold straps acted as a playful alternative to a more neutral style while remaining just as sophisticated, cementing her outfit as an elegant, all-occasion look.