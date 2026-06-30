This is why you should snap up Coleen Nolan's Phase Eight midi shirt dress before it's gone
Her chic look needs very little style, making it such an easy wear
Sunny weather and floral dresses go hand in hand, and those in bright colours or with cheerful prints are even better in warm weather. Coleen Nolan nailed what to wear in the heat in this elegant and breezy design for an appearance on Loose Women.
Her Phase Eight Trinity heart and floral midi shirt dress was an excellent example of chic heatwave dressing, with short puffed sleeves, a midi-length hem and an optional self-tie fabric belt. Coleen's pale blue and green dress was undoubtedly one of the best summer dresses for versatility.
Easy to style up for an occasion, or wear more casually too, Coleen paired hers with Next’s gold Forever Comfort plait crossover wedges. The metallic gold straps acted as a playful alternative to a more neutral style while remaining just as sophisticated, cementing her outfit as an elegant, all-occasion look.
EXACT MATCH
With gently puffed sleeves and a neat, V-shaped neckline creating an elegant and ultra-feminine shape, Coleen's Phase Eight midi dress is a gorgeous piece to wear for any occasion this summer. Dress it up or down and let the colours and pattern do all the talking.
EXACT MATCH
Coleen's Next wedges have received many glowing reviews, with shoppers reporting that they are 'comfortable to wear,' while also being 'stylish' and of 'good quality.' As a bonus, they also boast Next's Forever Comfort cushioning that moulds to the foot and offers 'superior support.'
Crafted from 100% cotton, this short-sleeved button-down shirt dress offers maximum breathability, perfect for hot weather. In white and green, this design has a similar look and feel to Coleen's, albeit without the belt. It's an ideal choice for what to wear to Wimbledon this year.