Colour combinations to make your wardrobe pop, whatever the season

Stuck in a colour rut? Turn to these stylist-approved pairings...

Comp image of impactful colour combinations
(Image credit: Getty Images / Future)
Anna Paul's avatar
By
published
in Features

Staying on top of the latest colour trends can be overwhelming, and once a particular shade has fallen out of the spotlight, it can be difficult to style it in a timeless way.

Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you, and have consulted fashion experts, colour analysts and experts on colour combinations that will work all year round, with some additional tips on how to pull off bold, eclectic outfits with ease. We might even manage to convince you that fuchsia pieces do deserve a place in any capsule wardrobe.

Of course, regardless of the latest fashion trends, the best colours (and combinations) for you will be the ones that make you feel most confident - and there are no hard and fast rules. But, if you need a bit of help finding your way, you can't go wrong with these foolproof pairings.

Amazing colour combinations to make any outfit pop

Head to toe black

Victoria Beckham attends the &amp;quot;Le Papier (The Paper)&amp;quot; Jacquemus&#039; Fashion Show on June 27, 2022 in Arles, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not be a colourful combination, but an all-black ensemble is so effortlessly sophisticated.

“You can never go wrong with head-to-toe black. It’s timeless, chic and suits every complexion, but to keep it interesting, I always recommend mixing textures," advises JD Williams brand ambassador and fashion stylist, Gok Wan.

"Think a silky black shirt with matte black trousers, or a leather jacket layered over soft knits.”

Tomato red and neutral tones

Jeanette Madsen wears a bright red, long-sleeved dress with a fitted silhouette and subtle textured detailing. The dress features a layered hem with a beige lace trim peeking out. Black round sunglasses are worn, and a black Balenciaga City leather handbag with silver hardware is carried. Black flip-flop sandals complete the outfit. Hair is styled in loose waves, outside Anne Sofie Madsen, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 05, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tomato red is an amazing autumn/winter look, but it’s also fresh and impactful for summer, explains personal stylist, Bella Hignett. "It looks best when worn with neutral, earthy tones.

“It’s often paired with black but is less harsh when paired with chocolate brown or camel. Add gold accessories to really elevate.

“It looks best on warmer skin tones that have golden undertones and looks so good worn all year round.”

Blue and purple

A guest wears a short tousled brown bob with fringe, oversized square sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses and dark frames, a silver ring on the right hand, a small shiny purple shoulder bag with a short strap, a teal velvet long duster coat over a purple button-down shirt, a black leather grommet belt cinching high-waisted cobalt blue pleated trousers with tapered cuffs, bright blue ribbed socks, silver metallic pointed-toe flats, outside Prabal Gurung, during New York Fashion Week, on September 13, 2025 in New York, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sea-inspired blues offer freshness in the colder months,” says colour analyst and personal stylist, Sandy Lancaster. “They pair effortlessly with dark brown, chestnut, or even royal purple.”

For a fresh summer look, Sandy advises turning to “lighter aquas and peacock” and “saturated turquoise and lagoon blue” for a rich winter choice.

Navy and burnt orange

A guest wears dark brown sunglasses, bright cherry red pattern/print scarf around neck, navy blue buttoned up long sleeve shirt, dark brown oversized suede jacket, navy blue loose denim jean pants, shiny black leather bag, bright orange leather bag, cream black ballerina flats Chanel leather shoes, outside Lacoste, during the Paris Fashion week Women&#039;s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“For something modern and sophisticated, navy and rust are a winning combination. Navy provides a classic base, while rust or burnt orange adds warmth and depth.

"My golden rule? Start with a neutral base, then layer in one bold colour,” advises fashion stylist Gok Wan.

Chocolate brown and blue

Molly Sims is seen on September 14, 2025 in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Chocolate/mocha mousse brown is bang on trend for this Autumn/Winter and looks sensational with baby blue,” says personal stylist, Bella Hignett.

“The pairing looks good on all skin tones and hair types, all year round. I also love chocolate brown worn with camel and ivory as I LOVE that tonal dressing look!”

This is also a great formula to turn to if you’re not sure how to style pale-wash denim jeans. We’re taking notes from actress and model Molly Sims, whose chic autumn outfit elevates a simple ‘jeans and white tee’ outfit with an oversized chocolate brown coat and chestnut-coloured leather bag.

Lilac and red

Mary Leest is seen wearing a purple Jonathan Simkhai dress and red boots outside the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week S/S 22 on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a super vibrant and striking combination, pair soft lilac and bright reds together. To ensure it's cohesive and directional, pay attention to balance; we recommend choosing one dominant colour and using the other one for accents.

Grey and pink

A guest wears a dark gray blazer with a subtle texture, featuring a relaxed fit and long sleeves. Underneath, a light pink satin dress with a smooth, flowing texture extends to mid-calf. A light pink crossbody bag with a structured shape and silver buckle details is worn across the body. Attached to the bag are various accessories, including a round yellow pouch from Jacquemus and a small blue Crocs shoes item. Black flat shoes complete the ensemble. Hair is styled straight and loose, outside Nicklas Skovgaard, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 07, 202

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“One of my favourite combinations is grey and pink," says personal stylist Susie Hasler.

"This works beautifully for people with very cool skin tones. If you don’t have a lot of contrast in your colouring - ashy hair, cool skin tones - and bright colours overwhelm you, grey with pink is a lovely, understated way to add colour."

Black, white, navy and red

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Mumbles Pier on February 04, 2020 in Swansea, Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a royally good colour combination that suits most skin tones, try any combination of red, white, navy and blue.

“When in doubt, trust that pretty much anyone can pull off black, white, navy, and true red,” advises international fashion stylist Kelsey Noelle Norris.

Yellow and brown

Gala Gonzalez wears brown suede Gucci bag, knitted mustard yellow skirt, matching top outside the Elie Saab fashion show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Golden yellows paired with chocolate or caramel shades are a match made in heaven,” explains stylist and TV presenter, Gok Wan.

“Warmer complexions shine in caramel, while cooler skin tones work beautifully with lemon yellow and espresso. The autumn palette really nails these earthy tones, making it easy to build a versatile look you can wear year after year."

Red and pink

Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's ingrained in so many of us that we shouldn't wear pink and red together, but this advice simply doesn't stand anymore. It's just about choosing the right hues.

“Yes, they clash - that clash is what makes them work,” explains stylist Susie Hasler.

“But the colours must be vibrant. Fuchsia pink with an orange-red is a really lovely combination, especially for people with blonde hair and quite tan skin.”

Green and blue

Ketevan Giorgadze @katie.one wears a midi green dress featuring a round neckline, long gathered sleeves from Zara, orange slingback pointed pumps from Asos, an oversized blue blazer jacket from Zara, a beaded handbag in blue from Madame Chatelet, rhinestone-detail earrings from recycled metal with a decorative orange pendant from H&amp;amp;M, on April 28, 2021 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blue and green might not be the most obvious colour combination, but when styled right, this nature-inspired combination is cool, fresh, and striking. As ever, it's all about choosing complementary shades and ensuring the right amount of contrast.

Here, a pair of bright red shoes and pastel colour beaded handbag tie together the look harmoniously.

Bright yellow and azure blue

A guest is seen wearing a lime neon yellow dress, light blue leather bag, white socks and Lacoste white and blue sneakers seen wearing outside Lacoste Show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Fluros are back,” says personal stylist, Bella Hignett.

“The neon yellow goes so well with azure and sapphire blues. WOW! I dressed a client in this combo for a wedding she was going to and she said she had never had so many compliments.”

If this combination feels a bit bold for a head-to-toe look, then you can also incorporate it into your look through accessories, like the example (pictured). The bright blue bag adds a pop of cool colour to the overall look.

Monochromatic looks are always chic

Karlie Kloss in a blue outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochromatic outfits are always a safe choice, but to really make your ensemble shine, add some accent accessories or play around with textures and silhouettes.

“Monochromatic is almost always chic: dress or suit, bag, and shoes all in the same colour family. The contrast here is in skin tones and hair tints, and the pop could be expressed through makeup and nails with a high or low contrast depending on the colour of the outfit,” advises fashion stylist Kelsey Noelle Norris.

Pink and burgundy

Victoria Beckham wearing her own collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Call us biased, but pink is perhaps one of the most versatile colours. For a sophisticated, feminine look, pair it with burgundy and plum tones. This combination will work with softer, pastel shades as well as fuchsia.

“I’m a big fan of pink and burgundy together - any shade of pink looks fabulous with burgundy/red wine - and suits all skin tones, which is the beauty of it,” recommends personal stylist, Bella Hignett.

“It always looks very modern and elegant and romantic!"

Pair primary colours with unusual secondary shades

eart Evangelista wearing an orange sweater, a purple sweater, a grey long skirt, glasses is seen outside the Prada show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 19, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Admittedly, this isn't a specific colour combination, but a brilliant rule to follow if you're not confident with colour blocking.

“Be the opposite of boring and pair a primary colour with an unusual secondary colour. For example, wear a bold red dress with a satin lilac bag. This creates a combination that reads exciting and confident,” advises fashion stylist Kelsey Noelle Norris.

Bright emerald and pink

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the &#039;And Just Like That..&#039; TV Series on January 09, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fuchsia pink and emerald work beautifully together for a glitzy, glam jewel-toned look.

We adore this bold, OTT Carrie outfit from Sarah Jessica Parker; however, you can also introduce this pairing in more subtle ways, choosing one colour for your base and using the other as an accent tone for accessories.

Blue and orange

Grece Ghanem is seen wearing orange blazer, purple turtleneck, blue clutch, gloves outside Baum und Pferdgarten during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 Day 3 on January 30, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Cobalt blue with orange is a great colour combination," explains stylist Susie Hasler.

"These are opposite sides of the colour wheel, so they naturally contrast, and that contrast makes them really striking. It might surprise you that they work so well together, but they absolutely do!”

If you want to go a little less bold, light blue also pairs well with a super-bright orange.

Soft pink and mint green

Katya Tolstova is seen wearing a striped Baum und Pferdgarten polo shirt, Armani Exchange white pants, Prada sunglasses, D&amp;eacute; Rococo beige belt, Baum und Pferdgarten silk head scarf and Pianegonda silver earrings on August 21, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a fresh and vibrant combination, pair pastel pink and mint green. These hues work particularly well in the summer but can be worn through autumn/winter, and also look brilliant with more muted tones.

Stylist and colour analyst, Sandy Lancaster, is a massive fan of soft pinks. "Pair them with chocolate brown, terracotta, or mint green for a dynamic update," she advises.

Try 60% one colour, 30% a contrast and 10% a pop

Katie Holmes wears a navy blue and red jacket, dark blue denim jeans, black shoes and a white bag outside Patou during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a failsafe formula for putting together cohesive, colourful looks, try the 60:30:10 rule.

“Start with the parts that make up the whole,” advises fashion stylist Kelsey Noelle Norris. “When I’m building an outfit for myself or my clients, I typically follow something like 60% one colour, 30% a contrast, and 10% a pop.

“This balance keeps the look harmonised, gives the eye movement through contrast, and finishes with just enough surprise to make it memorable.”

Red and forest green

Emilie Joseph wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a khaki long YSL trench coat, a red YSL shirt, a black lace skirt, gold rings, a burgundy leather Birkin Hermes bag, black lace tights, black leather high heels shoes, during a street style fashion photo session, on November 16, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red is eternally on trend, and it's no surprise why. A versatile colour that ranges from paprika to deep berry leather to bright tomato hues, there is literally a red for everyone.

“They come alive when grounded with forest green, chestnut, or light sage,” explains stylist and colour analyst Sandy Lancaster.

This combination is best for warm undertones, explains Sandy, adding, “geranium and poppy work beautifully on warm skin, while brick red flatters deeper warmth.”

Saffron and sage green

Evi Wave, attending the Rave Review show during Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26, is seen wearing a white oversized long-sleeve crewneck t-shirt with a relaxed fit; a sheer green floral-embroidered slip dress with sequins and worn layered over the t-shirt; a pair of navy blue track pants with signature white stripes down the sides from Adidas; sky-blue thong flip-flops with a sporty rubber sole from Havaianas; a large structured lemon-yellow leather Le City bag from with braided handles and silver hardware from Balenciaga during Copenhagen Fashion Week day two on August 5, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour analyst Sandy Lancaster recommends pairing warm tones of “pumpkin or saffron” with “light sage or lime”. These combinations work particularly well for autumn palettes and medium to deep skin with warm undertones, she adds.

If you're not keen to commit to a head-to-toe green and yellow look, you can also incorporate these colours through accessories - like this moss-green sequin dress and yellow leather bag combo.

Chestnut brown and vivid red

Hollie Mercedes Peters wears brown skirt, brown suede jacket, beige bag, red head scarf and black shoes outside the Munthe fashion show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 30, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A colour combination that works particularly well in autumn is soft brown and bright red. Warm, cosy and beautifully understated, introduce red tones through accessories like Hollie Mercedes Peters (pictured).

“A colour combination that works really well is chocolate brown with a chilly red, warm tone red, an orange red, and mustard,” explains stylist Susie Hasler.

Khaki and beige

Eva Chen wears a beige long coat, a white t-shirt, green leather pants, pointy shoes, outside Koche x Pucci, during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft beige tones and khaki pair beautifully together - just ensure you introduce different textures and patterns to avoid looking like GI Jane.

We love this outfit from Eva Chen, which brings together green leather trousers with a soft beige duster jacket and beige heels.

Soft grey and deep brown

F&amp;uuml;sun Lindner is seen wearing a grey long-sleeve knit polo with a half-button placket, worn tucked into the trousers from Stella McCartney; high-waisted wide-leg trousers in a warm camel-brown shade, draping fluidly to the shoes from Ami Paris; black pointed-toe high heels from Balenciaga; a large structured black leather handbag, with silver minimal branding and details from Acne; black rectangular sunglasses with a sharp silhouette from Saint Laurent; her brown hair is worn in a sleek, straight bob with a middle part on September 3, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classic colour combination looks so chic, especially if you really prioritise good tailoring and materials, like German blogger Füsun Lindner (pictured).

Her classic black sunglasses and structured leather bag add an understated and cool finish to her outfit.

Soft blue and dusky pink

Victoria Beckham attends the &amp;quot;Le Chouchou&amp;quot; Jacquemus&#039; Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this beautiful, ethereal outfit from Victoria Beckham, pictured at the Jacquemus show in June 2023 in Versailles, France.

Her dusky pink dress and pale petrol blue shoes look super feminine, but her futuristic shades add a tougher, fashion-forward edge.

Plum and brown

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we believe you can wear whatever colour combinations you like all year round, there is something about plum colours and brown that screams autumn. And, no one knows the power of that pairing better than the Princess of Wales, who was pictured in October 2024 wearing a wine-red polka dot blouse with a brown blazer.

Honey and ochre tones

A guest wears a light olive green oversized jacket with a hood and snap button closures. Underneath, a cream-colored textured top with ruffled detailing is visible. The outfit includes cream-colored wide-leg trousers. Accessories include dark sunglasses and a small dark green leather shoulder bag. Footwear consists of black strappy sandals. Hair is styled in a neat bun, outside OperaSport, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 04, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“​​Yellows have deepened from the buttery yellow of summer into ochres and honey shades - rich, vintage tones that glow against dark brown or forest green, and look electric with violet or royal purple,” explains stylist and colour analyst Sandy Lancaster.

For a more subtle way to try this pairing, opt for a warm yellow-toned look with khaki or forest green accessories.

Combine a bold primary colour and muted neutral

Grece Ghanem is seen outside Tibi show wearing white Bottega Veneta sunnies, red earrings, old Celine necklace, orange tshirt, denim Bottega Veneta cassette handbag, beige wide maxi skirt and lilac colored sandals on September 09, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trying to incorporate more colour into your wardrobe but not sure how? Or perhaps you have a few statement pieces that you're unsure how to style. Then here's a handy, easy-to-remember formula.

"Combine a bold primary with a muted neutral, then accessorise with eyewear in a deeper shade,” advises fashion stylist Kelsey Noelle Norris.

Gold and green

Leonie Hanne wears gold earrings, green feather heeled sandals, green sunglasses, a light green suede shirt, a mint green t-shirt, a dark green mini skirt, a mint green leather bag and a military green jacket outside Loewe show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earthy green and brown tones look brilliant with gold shades, particularly on anyone with warm undertones.

We love this monochrome look from Leonie Hanne, which brings together six complementary green tones, accessorised with gold earrings.

Warm neutrals

A guest wears white shirt, brown wide pants, beige jacket or a trench coat and a black bag outside Filippa K presentation during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown and beige pair perfectly together for a chic, understated look that will always be on trend. We're huge fans of this look, which brings together a few well-chosen capsule wardrobe staples - a beige trench coat, brown wide-leg trousers and a white shirt.

The key to getting this just right is to invest in some great staples and to stick to either all-warm or all-cool tones for your separates.

Pink and yellow

Helen Mirren attends a screening of &quot;The Duke&quot; hosted by Sony Pictures Classics &amp;amp; The Cinema Society at Tribeca Screening Room on April 05, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This fun, tropical outfit, pictured on Dame Helen Mirren at a screening of The Duke in 2022, shouldn't work on paper - but it's so impactful. What really brings it together for us is her glitchy emerald clutch bag.

Soft blue and lavender

Irina Kro Eicke wears lavender midi skirt with attachable pleated part, matching top with buttons, blue jacket and brown mini bag outside the Bally fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on March 01, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright, vibrant blues and purples pair well for a cool, fashion-forward combo, but so do pastel shades. We particularly love this combination during spring and autumn; think boiled wool coats, soft knits, and heavy trouser suits.

Anna Paul
Anna Paul
Freelance editor and writer

Anna is an editor and journalist with over a decade of experience in digital content production, ranging from working in busy newsrooms and advertising agencies to fashion houses and luxury drinks brands. Now a freelance writer and editor, Anna covers everything lifestyle, from fashion and skincare to mental health and the best cocktails (and where to drink them). 

Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, with stints in Guernsey and Athens. Her love of travel influences her work, whether she’s stocking up on the best skincare at French pharmacies, taking notes on local street style, or learning to cook regional cuisines. A certified cinephile, when she's not travelling the world, you'll find her hiding away from it at her local cinema.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.