Margot Robbie's butter yellow top and white jeans outfit proves that this is a timeless colour combination that's worth investing in
Butter yellow is back in for a second summer, but as Margot Robbie demonstrates, this is the classic warm-weather palette that doesn't date
Pastel hues are always popular in spring and summer, and when it comes to dressing in sorbet shades, while powdery blue and soft pinks are making their mark on the fashion colour trends of 2026, it's butter yellow that is once again set to reign supreme over the next few months.
And while this gentle hue is certainly having another trending moment, Margot Robbie's outfit from 2019 proves that this gorgeous sunshine-inspired colourway is actually a warm weather staple. Wearing a butter yellow blouse as part of a white jeans outfit, Margot not only shows that this is a colour palette that has stood the test of time, but it also works for casual and more polished occasions too.
The combination of white denim and this soft, buttery shade encapsulates everything there is to love about spring dressing. Not only did the two tones work to create a light and bright feel, but the flowing silhouette of her blouse also contrasted the more structured shape of her jeans – and her butter yellow heels were the perfect finishing touch to create a cohesive, polished outfit.
Recreate Margot Robbie's Butter Yellow Look
Like Margot's blouse, this one from M&S has a beautifully floaty shape that's enhanced by delicate ruffled details at the bodice. Sweet, small, tonally matching buttons add a neat finishing touch, while the sheer but lined fabric creates stunning movement.
While sorbet hues are trending for spring, butter yellow has surpassed trend status and become a timeless shade to wear in warm weather. Just as versatile as the neutral colours we’ve been wearing throughout winter and autumn, it offers some more joy to your spring outfit rotation than classic beige or camel and can add just the right amount of boldness to your look.
Margot’s outfit proves this point perfectly. Giving a masterclass in how to style butter yellow, she makes the tone easy to wear by pairing it with white jeans. With a flattering high waistline and sleek, straight leg, her jeans feel polished enough to work for smart casual outfits when styled with a chic, butter yellow blouse and a pair of matching heels. Why not try this look as a date night outfit?
Or change it up and make this look work for a variety of spring occasions. Add a pair of the best white trainers to your butter yellow top, and white jeans look, or try a butter yellow cardigan and some matching ballet flats, perfect for picnics, city breaks and alfresco dinners.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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