Margot Robbie's butter yellow top and white jeans outfit proves that this is a timeless colour combination that's worth investing in

Pastel hues are always popular in spring and summer, and when it comes to dressing in sorbet shades, while powdery blue and soft pinks are making their mark on the fashion colour trends of 2026, it's butter yellow that is once again set to reign supreme over the next few months.

And while this gentle hue is certainly having another trending moment, Margot Robbie's outfit from 2019 proves that this gorgeous sunshine-inspired colourway is actually a warm weather staple. Wearing a butter yellow blouse as part of a white jeans outfit, Margot not only shows that this is a colour palette that has stood the test of time, but it also works for casual and more polished occasions too.

The combination of white denim and this soft, buttery shade encapsulates everything there is to love about spring dressing. Not only did the two tones work to create a light and bright feel, but the flowing silhouette of her blouse also contrasted the more structured shape of her jeans – and her butter yellow heels were the perfect finishing touch to create a cohesive, polished outfit.

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Recreate Margot Robbie's Butter Yellow Look

M&S V-Neck Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Blouse £36 at M&S Like Margot's blouse, this one from M&S has a beautifully floaty shape that's enhanced by delicate ruffled details at the bodice. Sweet, small, tonally matching buttons add a neat finishing touch, while the sheer but lined fabric creates stunning movement. Boden Straight Leg Pocket Jeans £119 at Boden These Boden jeans are uncannily similar to Margot's pair, with their high waist, patch pockets, and sleek, straight leg. Their neat hem, which falls at the ankle, makes them perfect for pairing with heels and strappy, spring sandals. Office Monique High Vamp Slingback Kitten Heels Court £39.99 at Office Rounding off her butter yellow and white colour palette, Margot Robbie opted for shoes that matched her top to create a cohesive look, and these replicate her pair nicely. Massimo Dutti Flowing 100% Linen Shirt £59.95 at Massimo Dutti Made from 100% linen, this shirt is a lightweight piece that can bring a breathable, as well as stylish, feel to any spring/summer outfits. Its floaty shape is given structure by a neat collar and cuffs, making it super versatile, too. River Island White High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans £49 at River Island These River Island jeans are a perfect pair to create white jeans outfits with, thanks to their relaxed straight leg and flattering high waist, allowing them to be styled for casual or smarter moments. Jeffrey Campbell Perky d'Orsay Ballet Flat £110.38 at Nordstrom While Margot opted for a pair of heels to finish off her elevated casual style, this pair of buttery yellow ballet flats is an easy swap to make. They will still give you her cohesive, polished look, just with more versatility.

While sorbet hues are trending for spring, butter yellow has surpassed trend status and become a timeless shade to wear in warm weather. Just as versatile as the neutral colours we’ve been wearing throughout winter and autumn, it offers some more joy to your spring outfit rotation than classic beige or camel and can add just the right amount of boldness to your look.

Margot’s outfit proves this point perfectly. Giving a masterclass in how to style butter yellow, she makes the tone easy to wear by pairing it with white jeans. With a flattering high waistline and sleek, straight leg, her jeans feel polished enough to work for smart casual outfits when styled with a chic, butter yellow blouse and a pair of matching heels. Why not try this look as a date night outfit?

Or change it up and make this look work for a variety of spring occasions. Add a pair of the best white trainers to your butter yellow top, and white jeans look, or try a butter yellow cardigan and some matching ballet flats, perfect for picnics, city breaks and alfresco dinners.