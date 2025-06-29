It's the 'universally flattering' fashion colour trend of the year, here's how to wear butter yellow according to experts

The hottest hue of 2025, learning how to wear butter yellow, is very much on our style bucket list. Spotted on the catwalks at the likes of Chanel, Zimmermann, Chloe, and Totem, this golden colour has been hailed by many as this season's 'new neutral'.

Dominating the spring/summer fashion trends 2025, butter yellow has gained quite the cult following, and if you've found yourself shopping for the best wedding guest dresses, or investing in race day fashion, you've no doubt encountered plenty of this gorgeous summer hue.

And the experts are well and truly sold on this colour trend too. "Butter yellow is one of my favourite shades to wear this summer", explains fashion editor and stylist, Julie Player. "It’s a softer alternative to a sharp citrus lemon hue and has more depth than paler pastel tones. Wearing butter yellow shades will uplift and rejuvenate your neutral basics." And its ability to slot effortlessly into your current wardrobe is a major part of its appeal.

How to style butter yellow

Complementing a multitude of colours, butter yellow is surprisingly easy to wear, as unlike other yellows, the buttery variety suits pretty much any skin tone. So if you've been wondering what colour suits me? We can almost guarantee that butter yellow should be on that list.

Whether you're looking for a top-to-toe look or would like to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe with a timely colour update, butter yellow is the shade to invest in this summer. And while, yes, it is very much a trend focus, due to its easy-going and flattering finish, we suspect that butter yellow will become quite the regular for warmer months.

"The key with butter yellow is treating it like a neutral with a twist", says fashion writer Jayne Cherrington-Cooke. With the softest iterations, particularly creamy, this colourway will bring a lightness to every look and is a great way of brightening your appearance.

1. How to style butter yellow dresses

The simplest way to dive into this trend is with a one-and-done dress. As you can imagine, some of the best summer dresses this season have been crafted in butter yellow, for its seasonality and its trend-worthiness.

If you're new to wearing butter yellow, start by selecting a dress shape you are comfortable and familiar with, as this will automatically boost your confidence if you're worried about this new shade. A great option for what to wear to a wedding, the almost pastel nature of butter yellow has seen plenty of occasionwear brands buying into the look. It feels bright and happy, making it suitable for a big day.

Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Ditsy Floral Kharian Midi Dress £65 at Nobody's Child If you're new to wearing butter yellow, try a printed dress to ease you in. The floral print helps to break up the base shade, adding in other familiar neutral hues. In a relatively classic, A-line tea dress silhouette with empire line cut, this dress will skim over thighs and midriffs for an easy wear. Reformation Jori Cropped Denim Jacket $198 at Reformation Give a dressed-down, cool edge to summer dresses with a timeless denim jacket. The slightly cropped cut on this will serve to highlight your waist, nipping you in at your smallest part. The light blue wash is a perfect partner to buttery yellow and helps to add a little more depth for those not used to wearing light tones. DeMellier The New York | Deep Tan Suede & Tan Smooth £495 at Demellier Butter yellow works brilliantly with tan shades, as it does with most neutral hues. Tan accessories never go out of fashion, and this New York bag by DeMellier is a hot favourite right now. The suede fabrication updates it for this season, delivering a bohemian finish.

2. How to style butter yellow tops

Butter yellow tops are a great way of quickly adding the trend to your wardrobe. Deputy fashion editor of woman&home, Charlie Bell, suggests pairing your top with jeans for a timeless look.

"When it comes to styling butter yellow tops, you can never go wrong with a bit of denim," says Charlie Bell. "Try an oversized shirt with some barrel leg jeans to give the sweet shade a more masculine edge."

And Jayne agrees, denim is a great way of working the trend into your wardrobe with ease. "Butter yellow might sound tricky, but it’s surprisingly versatile. For an easy everyday look, pair your top with classic denim – blue jeans give it a fresh, clean contrast, while white works well for a light, tonal outfit (ideal if you’re channeling ‘quiet luxury’ vibes)."

Whether you go light or dark on your bottom half will depend on personal preference or occasion, but butter yellow tops can work with both. Lighter hues such as sage green or white will give a distinctly summery feel, whereas blue denim, khaki, or black will help transition you into autumn.

ZARA Pintuck Ladder Stitch Blouse £29.99 at Zara This easy-breezy blouse is the ideal way to slide some butter yellow into your wardrobe. The almost pastel iteration makes it a great option for teaming with other pastel pieces, and the relaxed shape will team well with skirts or trousers, worn tucked-in or loose over the waistband. Levi's White Ribcage Jeans £100 at Levi's UK When it comes to the best jeans, you can't ignore Levi's and the ribcage cut has a cult following. A great foundation piece to building white jeans outfits, the high waist and slim leg silhouette is universally flattering. Wear from late spring all the way through the autumn and winter. Dune London Woven Ballet Pumps £79 at Dune London One of the biggest shoe trends for 2025, ballet pumps have made a big comeback and we love this simple slip-on, shoe worn with an ankle-skimming pair of jeans. Double up on your butter yellow in this look by balancing out the top with a pair of similarly hued shoes.

3. How to style butter yellow trousers/shorts

If you're guilty of sticking to classics when it comes to your bottom half, use this season's butter yellow trend as an excuse to get out of it. Charlie suggests that trousers and skirts are actually a really easy way of introducing the colour to your wardrobe.

"If you’re unsure about butter yellow against your skin tone gives, ease yourself into the trend by choosing a piece that sits away from your face, such as trousers or a skirt," explains Charlie. "A pair of tailored trousers give it a grown-up edge. Finish with a basic white tee and gold jewellery for an easy, pulled-together look."

4. How to style butter yellow skirts

Essentially the same rules apply for butter yellow skirts as for trousers. A great way to trial the trend, as it keeps the colour away from your face but very much in your outfit, a yellow skirt is a fun and feminine way to inject this look into your 2025 wardrobe. To err on the side of elegance, team your butter yellow skirt with other neutral hues for a chic finish.

Reserved Cotton Rich Midi Skirt £35.99 at Zara If you're after a flattering skirt silhouette, an A-line shape, on the whole, is hard to beat. Similar to wide-leg trousers, the nipped-in waist and fuller hem create an hourglass silhouette that balances fuller busts and wider shoulders with ease. This cotton iteration is summer-ready. Reiss Cotton-Blend Open-Knit Polo Shirt in Tan £98 at Reiss Teaming beautifully with tan, this ribbed, collared polo shirt has an elegant androgynous feel that balances the softness of the skirt perfectly. Wear half tucked into the waistband, or fully tucked, adding a colour-coordinating belt to highlight your middle. Choose the depth of your neckline by leaving as many buttons open as required. Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrille - Tan £159 at Penelope Chilvers Wedges are a summer staple, whether it's for occasionwear or everyday, this leg-lengthening look offers greater stability than a pair of high heels. The neutral colourway ensures it will team with a host of summer styles, from pastel hues to punchier summer brights. One o

5. How to style butter yellow jackets

One of the jolliest ways to add butter yellow to your wardrobe, a new summer jacket is the light layering piece that you'll love for early starts and late evenings all summer long.

To keep things warm-weather friendly, look for light fabrics and collarless designs that give a little distance between the hue and your face. While butter yellow pretty much suits all skin tones, if you're wearing it for the first time, you might want to break it up a little. A collarless jacket means you can add a trending silk scarf in a print to add some extra personality.

Whistles Butter Textured Collarless Jacket £159 at Whistles This super chic jacket can be worn from AM to PM. Slip over t-shirts and style with jeans, or add a smarter finish by using it as a summer switch-up to your favourite blazer. The accent of the silver buttons helps to draw the eye down your silhouette for added height. Boden Lauren Broderie Midi Dress £166 at Boden This do-it-all dress is a chic buy for any summer wardrobe. Featuring a timeless broderie Anglaise design, this navy summer dress will never go out of style. The midi length hem and fit and flare silhouette is one you can rely on for a pretty but polished finish every time. This navy blue hue will work beautifully with bright butter yellow. Sam Edelman Women's Hazel Pump, Baltic Navy from £136.13 at Amazon Let your jacket do the talking by keeping your look underneath a block colour. By pairing a navy dress with navy heels, your butter yellow jacket will have its time to truly shine. This elegant pair of pumps will never go out of fashion, making these a solid investment to wear with a host of neutral hues all summer long.

6. How to style butter yellow bags

If you've made it here and we still haven't convinced you that anyone can add butter yellow to their wardrobe this summer, then Charlie has one last piece of advice for you... "You may think it’s a tricky shade, but butter yellow suits everyone. If in doubt, you can always start with an accessory - a yellow shoulder bag or some yellow mules to add a soft dose of colour to a white dress," Charlie says.

And she's not wrong. If you're struggling to integrate butter yellow into everyday outfits, a new accessory tells the rest of the world you know what's on trend, but are choosing to try it with a quieter approach.

Reformation Elena Shoulder Bag £348 at Reformation This supremely chic shoulder bag, with fold over flap, is a gorgeous way to add the trend to your existing summer wardrobe. Wearable every day but elegant enough if you're still hunting down outfits for occasions, this ladylike handbag is a brilliant choice. Hobbs Burghley Seam Detail Shirt Dress £189 at Hobbs Delivering all the summer tennis feels, this chic shirt dress is the perfect choice for what to wear to Wimbledon this summer. Wear it for the sporting occasion first, then add it to your summer outfits for work after. Add a cardigan or blazer for added warmth and finish with a butter yellow bag. Trend-worthy, but not try-hard. Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Cotton Crewneck Cardigan £188 at Ralph Lauren A Breton stripe never fails in fashion circles, and this chic navy and white cardigan will work beautifully over a shirt dress, delivering a preppy feel. Thanks to the neutral colourway, the butter yellow bag will pop against the navy and white stripe, but won't feel garish.

When it comes to catwalk trends, few are as easy to integrate as butter yellow, so if you're looking to give your summer staples a 2025 refresh, this is the colour fashion experts are recommending you invest in pronto.

And it isn't just for sunny days, our style experts predict that we'll be seeing a lot more of this hue in the coming months, with butter yellow items easily translated for autumn, teaming effortlessly with brown, khaki, black, navy, and winter white, making it a solid investment.

FAQs: Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

what colours go well with butter yellow?

We've said it on repeat now, but butter yellow is being considered as a neutral, which means it pairs pretty well with most colours, but particularly well with other neutrals. For the most sophisticated take on the trend, opt for white, navy, earthy hues and tan as your main partners in crime to any new butter yellow options.

"Butter yellow is surprisingly easy to wear as the subtle hue can be treated as a neutral, pairing effortlessly with many shades," explains Charlie. "I like to style it with earthy tones - tans, khakis, and browns. These combos will work well into autumn too".

Jayne agrees, and although she is keen to lean into its neutral status, she's pairing her pieces with brighter styles too. "It works well with denim, white, beige, navy, and even black, but don’t be afraid to mix it with unexpected brights like red, blue, or lilac for a more playful edge".

What skin tone does butter yellow suit?

Thanks to its lightness and creamy nature, butter yellow suits pretty much everyone. "I think most skin tones can wear it – you might just have to tweak the shade slightly", explains Jayne. "As a pale blonde, I suit the creamier end of the butter yellow scale. If you’ve got a darker skin tone, try going for more of a punchy yellow – something with a little more depth. Olive and medium skin tones? You’re in luck – you can usually wear the full spectrum. The key is to hold the fabric up to your face and see if it lifts your complexion or leaves you looking a bit washed out. If it’s the latter, don’t give up – just nudge the shade towards either a cooler lemon or a warmer marigold. There’s a butter yellow out there for everyone!" Jayne exclaims.

And Julie is in full agreement that anyone can wear butter yellow. "I love wearing butter yellow - my hair is blonde with grey/white ‘highlights’ and I love wearing it on my upper half to draw attention, and reflect a warm radiance, towards my face," shares Julie.

So what are you waiting for? If you are nervous, the trick with nailing any colour is to keep it away from your face.

Is butter yellow a cool or warm tone?

Essentially it can be both, depending on the shade you pick. Traditionally, butter yellow has a golden hue, rendering it a warm tone. However, if you go for a lighter shade that still fits into this trend, with slightly blue undertones, then it would be considered a cool colour. That's why butter yellow is a colour trend for everyone, because the degree of warm or cool in your final choice is up to you.

What make-up should you wear with butter yellow outfits?

If you're not used to wearing butter yellow or pale colours in general, deciphering the best makeup products to pair with it could be a challenge, so we asked our resident digital Beauty Editor, Fionna McKim, what products we should be pairing our outfits with.

"We’ve got no choice - butter yellow is the shade of the season, and that goes for nails too (See: Essie’s Atelier at the Bay) Yellow makeup, however, isn’t catching on any time soon - so to complement a buttery outfit, I’d do one of two things: A flattering but not distracting wash of eyeshadow in a similarly muted yet warm tone - think golden sand, taupe, or an earthier apricot hue- If you have a multi-use cream (Like NARS The Mutiple in South Beach) wear it on your cheeks and eyes for maximum cohesion. The other option is a striking colour clash with a bold red lip, ensuring your lippie has a warm undertone that gels with your outfit. Think Michelle Williams in her canary yellow dress and juicy cherry lipstick at the 2006 Oscars - a look that’ll be burned into my beauty brain for the rest of time."