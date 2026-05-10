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Attending a spring wedding? I'm a soon-to-be bride, and these are the 9 perfumes my party will be wearing

To help you find the perfect fragrance for spring occasions, I sent out feelers to my bridal party and chicest guests to suss out what they'll be wearing to my May wedding...

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A collage of wedding/occasion-ready perfumes from Floral Street, Diptyque, Parfums de Marly and Maison Francis Kurkdjian, all featured on a cream template with pink rose petals.
(Image credit: Floral Street/ Diptyque/ Parfums de Marly/ Maison Francis Kurkdjian)
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If you're on the hunt for a special and very chic occasion scent, perhaps in time for a spring/summer wedding, I've rallied the troops, from my mother to my fellow beauty team members, to share the fragrances they'll be wearing on my big day and why.

A wedding invite, whilst being a lovely thing, tends to bring with it quite a list of dilemmas, from what gift you should give to your outfit, hairdo and even what perfume you might want to wear on the day. In the latter's case, lighter scents like floral fragrances and fresh green blends always feel very fitting for spring. With the celebrations carrying on well into the night, though, a long-lasting perfume is a sensible move too, and you can definitely get away with something richer and more sultry as the party presses on. Thus, you actually do have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a wedding perfume, though perhaps even too many.

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The 9 wedding perfumes my guests and I will be wearing

Call it what you want: boots-on-the-ground journalism or procrastination from wedding planning, but after settling on my own wedding scent, I found myself wondering what my nearest and dearest were planning to wear. And what a unique insight that could afford other guests this wedding season, stuck for an occasion-ready perfume.

Fragrance, after all, can create powerful memories, hence why so many brides, grooms and those closely connected to the couple often choose a new (or meaningful) blend specifically for the event. Below are the very ones that will be scenting my wedding day.

The wedding party's picks

The wedding guests' picks

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.