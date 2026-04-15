Susanna Reid is back to hosting Good Morning Britain after the Easter break, and she's certainly embracing the new season via her wardrobe. My favourite dress so far this week was the blue lace midi she wore on Tuesday, and if you liked it too, you'll be pleased to know that it's available to buy.

It's the Phase Eight Carmine Lace Midi Dress, which will set you back £189. Considering I thought it was a Self-Portrait dress at first glance, that's not too bad! The shirt dress design and midi length make it very flattering, and the embellished buttons add an extra touch of glamour. The frilly sleeves offer a great amount of arm coverage, and the pale blue colour is, quite simply, stunning.

Phase Eight is one of the best British clothing brands, but it's also our first port of call for wedding guest dresses or even mother of the bride outfits. This is one of the best occasionwear dresses I've seen on the high street so far this year, especially since Phase Eight offer a selection of hats or fascinators in matching blue hues - perfect for attending a wedding or perhaps a day at the races.

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) A photo posted by on

Shop the dress

Exact match Phase Eight Carmine Lace Midi Dress £189 at Phase Eight The Carmine dress is available in UK sizes 6 to 20, but do hurry because some sizes are already low in stock. The lace fabric is lightweight for a sunny day, and you get free standard delivery for orders over £150.

Not only does blue fit into the spring/sumer fashion colour trends 2026, it's a great choice for a wedding. There's no danger of your dress looking too close to white, plus blue lace is a really refreshing change from florals.

It's a comfortable choice that wouldn't need your best shapewear underneath, and you can wear a bra with it.

(Image credit: Phase Eight)

I love how Susanna and stylist Holly Smith have added heels and a ribbon belt to add some definition in matching shades of blue, or you could stick to neutral accessories like nude or tan.

Shop more blue lace dresses

Live Unlimited Belted Lace Shirt Dress £179 at John Lewis I love the puff sleeves on this dress, which is available in UK sizes 12 to 28. The fabric is a cotton blend, making it breathable for warm days or weddings abroad, and the double buttons should help avoid the gaping you can sometimes get on shirt dresses. New Look Bright Blue Broderie Shirt Midi Dress £45.99 at New Look If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, this broderie dress from New Look will do the trick. This would be an effortlessly stylish choice when teamed with your best white trainers on sunny spring days. Rixo Novara Lace Midi Dress in Vintage Blue £395 at Rixo Every time I look at this dress, another size has sold out. It's a beautiful choice for a wedding, with one reviewer writing: "Stunning dress perfect for wedding season and summer... The arm detail is super flattering and I love the way this dress flows."

Susanna Reid's followers on social media were quick to praise this look, commenting "stunningly beautiful as always" and "you look amazing".

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