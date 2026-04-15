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Susanna Reid's elegant blue lace midi is the perfect wedding guest dress

You could be the bride's 'something blue'

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Susanna Reid attends the ITV 70th Anniversary Celebration at Guildhall on September 08, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Susanna Reid is back to hosting Good Morning Britain after the Easter break, and she's certainly embracing the new season via her wardrobe. My favourite dress so far this week was the blue lace midi she wore on Tuesday, and if you liked it too, you'll be pleased to know that it's available to buy.

It's the Phase Eight Carmine Lace Midi Dress, which will set you back £189. Considering I thought it was a Self-Portrait dress at first glance, that's not too bad! The shirt dress design and midi length make it very flattering, and the embellished buttons add an extra touch of glamour. The frilly sleeves offer a great amount of arm coverage, and the pale blue colour is, quite simply, stunning.

Shop the dress

Not only does blue fit into the spring/sumer fashion colour trends 2026, it's a great choice for a wedding. There's no danger of your dress looking too close to white, plus blue lace is a really refreshing change from florals.

It's a comfortable choice that wouldn't need your best shapewear underneath, and you can wear a bra with it.

Three images of models wearing the Phase Eight Carmine Lace Midi Dress

(Image credit: Phase Eight)

I love how Susanna and stylist Holly Smith have added heels and a ribbon belt to add some definition in matching shades of blue, or you could stick to neutral accessories like nude or tan.

Shop more blue lace dresses

Susanna Reid's followers on social media were quick to praise this look, commenting "stunningly beautiful as always" and "you look amazing".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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