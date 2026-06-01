Kelly Brook’s Birkenstock alternatives are the perfect pairing for her pretty, comfortable summer dress — it’s the easiest look to recreate

Kelly Brook proved that every holiday wardrobe needs a pretty, printed summer dress and sandals look, as she shared a carousel of images on Instagram of her recent trip to the South of France. Wearing a now sold-out, ankle-grazing tunic dress from Pahiesa Formentera, the star looked happy and relaxed in the loose-fitting frock that we could instantly tell was a hot-weather hero.

Easy and breezy, Kelly's tunic dress featured a figure-flattering empire line seam and an A-line cut, for a comfortable, warm-weather outfit idea that you could wear on repeat. Teamed with neutral slip-on Totes sandals, Kelly's classic summer outfit idea is one you could wear on repeat at home or abroad.

The perfect answer to what to wear in the heat, the three-quarter-length sleeves add protection without feeling bulky, keeping to the floaty and feminine shape of the outfit overall. Her Birkenstock lookalike sandals are a more affordable lookalike for the statement style, and the neutral colour ensures they'll pair well with most of your summer capsule wardrobe.

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Copy Kelly Brook's Easy Summer Style

EXACT MATCH Totes Ladies Single Buckle Slider £24 at Amazon Kelly's timeless summer sandals boast a wide strap with an adjustable metallic buckle that ensures a comfortable fit. Their neutral faux-suede upper is ready to coordinate effortlessly with all your summer favourites. Next Pink Palm Print V-Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Kaftan Dress £55 at Next While Kelly's maxi dress is no longer available to buy, there are plenty of similar styles to be found on the high street. This Next dress is a great option that has a similar loose and flattering fit. Birkenstock Madrid 1 Bar Mules £75 at Office The sleek, one-strap design of Kelly's sandals makes them a great alternative for these Birkenstocks, though the real deal is a great purchase if you're looking to invest in footwear made of real leather. Boden Boho Tie Neck Kaftan £89 at Boden Like Kelly's tunic dress, this kaftan dress from Boden has a loose fit that's perfectly breezy for warm-weather dressing. The bright print screams summer, too, and works as a statement, one-and-done look. New Look Brown Faux Suede Buckled Strap Mule Sandals £13.49 (was £17.99) at New Look Shoppers say that these sandals are 'really comfortable,' thanks to their 'soft strap' making them easy to wear all day long. The platform sole gives gentle added height, while the dark brown faux-suede is endlessly versatile. Monsoon Pure Cotton Embroidered Notch Neck Midi Tea Dress £80 at M&S Although this dress is called a 'tea dress,' it is a lot looser-fitting than a traditional tea dress and looks much more kaftan-like. Its shape is so similar to Kelly's style, thanks to the 3/4 sleeves and embroidered detail at the neckline, creating a lovely summer style.

If you’re looking for new footwear to add to your collection and want a pair of sandals that can work for any occasion, Kelly’s Totes sandals are a great option. The simple design, slip-on silhouette and muted brown colour make them so versatile, and they can be teamed with everything from jeans or linen trousers for casual, everyday wear, to a maxi dress like Kelly did for her holiday.

Kelly’s maxi dress is a piece that might prioritise comfort, thanks to the comfortable coverage and a loose fit, offering excellent airflow to your skin, but it’s also incredibly stylish, making warm-weather dressing an absolute joy.

If you're left wondering what should I wear today, Kelly’s look is one that’s sure to tick all the boxes. And even if we have a reprieve from those seriously soaring climes right now, this dress would pair brilliantly with a denim jacket if you needed an added evening layer.