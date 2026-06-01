Kelly Brook’s Birkenstock alternatives are the perfect pairing for her pretty, comfortable summer dress — it’s the easiest look to recreate
The relaxed shape is just what we need in warmer weather
Kelly Brook proved that every holiday wardrobe needs a pretty, printed summer dress and sandals look, as she shared a carousel of images on Instagram of her recent trip to the South of France. Wearing a now sold-out, ankle-grazing tunic dress from Pahiesa Formentera, the star looked happy and relaxed in the loose-fitting frock that we could instantly tell was a hot-weather hero.
Easy and breezy, Kelly's tunic dress featured a figure-flattering empire line seam and an A-line cut, for a comfortable, warm-weather outfit idea that you could wear on repeat. Teamed with neutral slip-on Totes sandals, Kelly's classic summer outfit idea is one you could wear on repeat at home or abroad.
The perfect answer to what to wear in the heat, the three-quarter-length sleeves add protection without feeling bulky, keeping to the floaty and feminine shape of the outfit overall. Her Birkenstock lookalike sandals are a more affordable lookalike for the statement style, and the neutral colour ensures they'll pair well with most of your summer capsule wardrobe.
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Copy Kelly Brook's Easy Summer Style
EXACT MATCH
Kelly's timeless summer sandals boast a wide strap with an adjustable metallic buckle that ensures a comfortable fit. Their neutral faux-suede upper is ready to coordinate effortlessly with all your summer favourites.
Although this dress is called a 'tea dress,' it is a lot looser-fitting than a traditional tea dress and looks much more kaftan-like. Its shape is so similar to Kelly's style, thanks to the 3/4 sleeves and embroidered detail at the neckline, creating a lovely summer style.
If you’re looking for new footwear to add to your collection and want a pair of sandals that can work for any occasion, Kelly’s Totes sandals are a great option. The simple design, slip-on silhouette and muted brown colour make them so versatile, and they can be teamed with everything from jeans or linen trousers for casual, everyday wear, to a maxi dress like Kelly did for her holiday.
Kelly’s maxi dress is a piece that might prioritise comfort, thanks to the comfortable coverage and a loose fit, offering excellent airflow to your skin, but it’s also incredibly stylish, making warm-weather dressing an absolute joy.
If you're left wondering what should I wear today, Kelly’s look is one that’s sure to tick all the boxes. And even if we have a reprieve from those seriously soaring climes right now, this dress would pair brilliantly with a denim jacket if you needed an added evening layer.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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