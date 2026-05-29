Rachel Riley makes a case for mint green occasionwear in Nadine Merabi mini dress and silver slingback pumps
The best part is that her exact dress is still in stock...
Rachel Riley just made a strong case for mint green occasionwear in a vibrant mini dress that feels perfect for summer events. The cool minty shade gives the shorter silhouette an elegant feel, and the embellished neckline adds a touch of glamour.
The television presenter and mathematician posted a photo series on Instagram in the statement-making style, and we were eager to find out where her exact dress was from. Luckily for us, her exact dress is available to shop and is the Simone Mint Dress from British clothing brand, Nadine Merabi.
It's made from a tweed boucle fabric, finished with a pearl-look trim around the neck and pocket, and features the brand's signature tulip silhouette. It's styled with silver slingback heels for an elevated finishing touch.
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This mini dress features a flattering high neckline that will frame your face beautifully. The fitted bodice is then complemented by a tulip-shaped skirt that adds curves to your silhouette. The internal shoulder pads will add even more definition to your shape.
Ideal for accessorising your special occasion outfits or wearing every day, these delicate hoops offer an elevated finishing touch to just about anything. The mixed metal finish leans into the jewellery trends 2026.
Embrace mint green with this short lace dress. It has a fit-and-flare shape and a bright mint green shade that feels sophisticated and summery. Dress up or down depending on the occasion. Add flat sandals for a daytime look or wedge espadrilles for a more directional look.
Channel Rachel Riley's look with these silver slingbacks. Perfect for adding a glamorous finishing touch to breezy summer dresses or your best trouser suits, these are a versatile investment.
If you're looking to freshen up your summer capsule wardrobe with glamorous occasionwear, Nadine Merabi is worth having on your radar. The brand is known for its flattering fits, premium fabrics and eye-catching embellishments, plus it's a firm favourite of celebrities, including Claudia Winkleman and Amanda Holden.
Mint green is a sophisticated hue, so if you're looking for summer wedding guest dresses, it's worth considering this fresh shade. This type of green feels sophisticated, uplifting and summery too. We'd reccomend styling it with metallic accessories, nude heels or simplistic jewellery.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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