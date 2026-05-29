Rachel Riley makes a case for mint green occasionwear in Nadine Merabi mini dress and silver slingback pumps

Rachel Riley just made a strong case for mint green occasionwear in a vibrant mini dress that feels perfect for summer events. The cool minty shade gives the shorter silhouette an elegant feel, and the embellished neckline adds a touch of glamour.

The television presenter and mathematician posted a photo series on Instagram in the statement-making style, and we were eager to find out where her exact dress was from. Luckily for us, her exact dress is available to shop and is the Simone Mint Dress from British clothing brand, Nadine Merabi.

It's made from a tweed boucle fabric, finished with a pearl-look trim around the neck and pocket, and features the brand's signature tulip silhouette. It's styled with silver slingback heels for an elevated finishing touch.

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If you're looking to freshen up your summer capsule wardrobe with glamorous occasionwear, Nadine Merabi is worth having on your radar. The brand is known for its flattering fits, premium fabrics and eye-catching embellishments, plus it's a firm favourite of celebrities, including Claudia Winkleman and Amanda Holden.

Mint green is a sophisticated hue, so if you're looking for summer wedding guest dresses, it's worth considering this fresh shade. This type of green feels sophisticated, uplifting and summery too. We'd reccomend styling it with metallic accessories, nude heels or simplistic jewellery.