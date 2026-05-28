The M&S 50% off sale just started - I'm positive these 15 pieces will be sold out by the end of the day
From swimwear and tops to wear with jeans to the prettiest wedding guest dress, prices start from just £10
I'm not saying I was ahead of the curve with my Marks and Spencer obsession, but an M&S sale was always a big event in my house growing up. Some things never change, eh?
The British clothing brand doesn't hold back when it comes to discounting some of its most popular pieces - and we're not talking 20 or 30% here - they're straight in on day one of the sale with a whopping 50% discount.
If you don't have enough time to scroll through all the good stuff on the site, I've done the hard work for you. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it! I've handpicked the 15 womenswear pieces that will sell out first. They're all massively reduced, have a decent size range at the time of writing, and you can wear them right now. We're not just talking wintry coats and thick jumpers you won't dig out of your wardrobe for months. There's stylish swimwear, beautiful occasion dresses, light tops for sunny days and shower-ready jackets for the unpredictable British weather. Just don't wait to head to the checkout, or I might just beat you to it...
Shop the M&S sale
Pop of red styling is a huge trend right now, and this scalloped edge cardigan is ideal for cloudy but warm days. Pair yours with white jeans and your best white trainers.
I cannot believe this floral dress is just £25. Isn't it stunning? The halterneck shape is super flattering, and you could wear this for everything from a barbecue to a summer wedding. One reviewer wrote: "It's a loose fit so feels comfortable making it a great day dress or for evening with the right accessories. Pretty pattern looks so much better in real life."
M&S jeans are some of the best you can buy on the high street, and these are well worth a try. Straight leg styles feels much fresher than skinny, and the material on these is super soft.
We've all been coveting the red version of this jacket in the office, so I'm surprised to see the grey option has been reduced in the sale! It's a lightwear layer that will come into its own when summer showers are forecast.
The M&S summer sale is available in selected stores and online, for a limited time only. You can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off kidswear, menswear, womenswear, lingerie, home and beauty, so it's the perfect time to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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