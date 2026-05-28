The M&S 50% off sale just started - I'm positive these 15 pieces will be sold out by the end of the day

I'm not saying I was ahead of the curve with my Marks and Spencer obsession, but an M&S sale was always a big event in my house growing up. Some things never change, eh?

The British clothing brand doesn't hold back when it comes to discounting some of its most popular pieces - and we're not talking 20 or 30% here - they're straight in on day one of the sale with a whopping 50% discount.

If you don't have enough time to scroll through all the good stuff on the site, I've done the hard work for you. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it! I've handpicked the 15 womenswear pieces that will sell out first. They're all massively reduced, have a decent size range at the time of writing, and you can wear them right now. We're not just talking wintry coats and thick jumpers you won't dig out of your wardrobe for months. There's stylish swimwear, beautiful occasion dresses, light tops for sunny days and shower-ready jackets for the unpredictable British weather. Just don't wait to head to the checkout, or I might just beat you to it...

Shop the M&S sale

The M&S summer sale is available in selected stores and online, for a limited time only. You can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off kidswear, menswear, womenswear, lingerie, home and beauty, so it's the perfect time to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe.