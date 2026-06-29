From just £10, M&S's latest drop is packed with summer style saviours you can wear now and into the next heatwave
This limited collection won't be restocked
We've got a slight reprieve from the hot weather this week, but with temperatures set to soar again in a matter of days, M&S's heatwave-ready 'Love That' drop number three couldn't have come at a better time. Pitched as your new summer capsule wardrobe, the selection is impressive.
Elegant, thoughtful and versatile styles in neutral colours are the mainstay of the British clothing brand's third big drop of the season, and with items in limited supply and with no restocks, these looks are sure to sell out. Items coordinate effortlessly to give you plenty of choice when shopping, and although every piece feels thoroughly contemporary, the cuts and colours keep items timeless, so you really can max out that cost per wear.
Smart casual, wedding guest dresses, office and date night looks are all checked off in this tight edit, so whatever your summer plans, M&S's light and airy skirts, swishy dresses or breathable linen-blends will ensure you look and feel put-together. And it's not just the clothes in this edit that are worth shouting about. Direction sunnies from just £10, trending wedge sandals from £40, easy-breezy mules that look like they've stepped off the runway, and summer-ready bag upgrades are some of the standout accessories from the drop, too. I've rounded up the looks below and how to wear them - it's extensive.
When it comes to what to wear in the heat, a pair of linen trousers offers both coverage and breathability. The linen-blend fabric here will help minimise creasing, something which often puts people off investing in the natural fabric. This pinstripe pattern adds polish to this easy-going silhouette that could be dressed up or down with ease.
I love skirts and dresses in warm weather, particularly midi-length ones, as they stay breezy yet provide sun protection. This cute checked design is so easy to team with t-shirts of any colour, or even with a blouse, making it a very versatile buy. The ruched, asymmetrical waistband will flatter across the tummy area too, so don't be nervous about tucking tops in.
One of the most flattering dress shapes on the market, this dropped waist design in exceptionally breathable lyocell is a summer style buy you won't regret. The flat panel down the front creates a figure-lengthening effect, while the curved, gathered sides and nip waist help to add a midriff-smoothing effect. I love the chocolate brown colourway, too. You could wear this through autumn layered under jackets or knits.
The dropped waist dress is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and M&S has nailed it in a really wearable way. Utilising the same checked mesh fabric as the skirt, this dress version is just as easy to wear. If you're happy going bare-armed, this dress has nice thick straps, so you do get decent shoulder coverage, or slip it under a blazer to further enhance your curves. The figure-flattering ruching through the middle is great.
There is something so elegant about this season's love of the draped top, especially in the warm weather. Allowing for airflow, these more free flowing pieces work well with slimmer fit or more tailored bottoms, such as silky slip skirts, tailored trousers or shorts. Tuck or half-tuck at the waist if you're opting for a wider hem, as this helps to nip you in at the waist and balance the top and bottom halves of your figure. I love this inky blue that will look great with white, navy, denim, chocolate or black.
Pretty camisoles and vest tops are the mainstay of a spring and summer wardrobe. Adding a feminine finish to more polished blazers, or a soft and sensual style to slip under V-neck sweaters or cardigans at pretty much any time of year. Championing one of the biggest fashion colour trends for 2026, this sky blue iteration with vintage cream lace is a truly stylish buy, and at just £35 an absolute steal that you'll wear lots.