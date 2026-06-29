From just £10, M&S's latest drop is packed with summer style saviours you can wear now and into the next heatwave

We've got a slight reprieve from the hot weather this week, but with temperatures set to soar again in a matter of days, M&S's heatwave-ready 'Love That' drop number three couldn't have come at a better time. Pitched as your new summer capsule wardrobe, the selection is impressive.

Elegant, thoughtful and versatile styles in neutral colours are the mainstay of the British clothing brand's third big drop of the season, and with items in limited supply and with no restocks, these looks are sure to sell out. Items coordinate effortlessly to give you plenty of choice when shopping, and although every piece feels thoroughly contemporary, the cuts and colours keep items timeless, so you really can max out that cost per wear.

Smart casual, wedding guest dresses, office and date night looks are all checked off in this tight edit, so whatever your summer plans, M&S's light and airy skirts, swishy dresses or breathable linen-blends will ensure you look and feel put-together. And it's not just the clothes in this edit that are worth shouting about. Direction sunnies from just £10, trending wedge sandals from £40, easy-breezy mules that look like they've stepped off the runway, and summer-ready bag upgrades are some of the standout accessories from the drop, too. I've rounded up the looks below and how to wear them - it's extensive.