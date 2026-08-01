Summer seemed to start extra early this year, and it’s felt like what to wear in the heat has been a constant topic of conversation. And while I love the prolonged sunshine, it's meant I'm already starting to feel a little bored with my summer capsule wardrobe.

If you feel the same, then don't worry, giving your summer look a speedy refresh doesn't need to cost the earth. Just one or two new items can help to rework old favourites and make everything feel a little fresher.

I've rounded up 9 items that will seamlessly integrate into existing summer rotations, from just £8, because it's all about how you wear it.