Houseplant experts reveal the best 'type' of water to use on your plants and the one you should avoid

Watering houseplants can be challenging enough when they all need different amounts and at different times. But there's also the matter of what type of water you give your plants and how it plays an important role in their health.

If you've mastered how often to water houseplants, you know that they can be both demanding and dramatic when you get it wrong. Even when you know how much water to give them and when, they can still have negative reactions to watering, turning yellow or even dying completely.

That's why the type of water you use is also an important part of caring for indoor plants and helping them thrive. Experts at Happy Happy Houseplant (@happyhappyhouseplant on Instagram) have shared expert guidance on the different water types and what they mean for plant health.