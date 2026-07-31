Victoria Beckham’s holiday outfit is a masterclass in looking polished with just two key pieces

We're more used to seeing her in sleek pencil dresses, but Victoria Beckham has demonstrated once again that she's just as good at effortless holiday style. Just weeks after she wowed us in a floaty maxi dress and comfy tan sandals, she proved that one statement maxi dress is worth ten separate pieces in your holiday suitcase. In fact, it can pretty much do the work of an entire holiday wardrobe.

She was pictured on holiday in Ibiza with husband David wearing a petal pink floral maci dress layered over a bikini. She finished the look with a $6,900 Loro Piana Lotus Flower Basket Bag and her signature oversized sunglasses. Going barefoot on the beach, it was a far cry from the towering heels she's often pictured wearing.

If you've still got a summer holiday to come, a maxi is just about the best summer dress you could pack. Wear this hard-working piece by day paired with comfortable sandals or white trainers for a spot of sightseeing, and add plenty of gold jewellery for dinner in the evening.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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