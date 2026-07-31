This Morning's fashion expert Jo Good stepped out in an eye-catching midi dress in an earthy yellow shade yesterday at Goodwood Races. With its luxurious satin fabric and beautifully draped silhouette, this flattering design is a top choice for any summer occasion you plan on attending.

If you're stuck on what to wear to the races, or simply looking for a fabulous summer wedding guest dress, Jo's look is well worth taking inspiration from. Her dress is a bold ochre colour and proves that this shade can be just as sophisticated as classic summer picks such as airy pastels or vibrant florals.

The exact midi dress is by the brand Florere, and luckily for us, it's still available to shop at John Lewis. Jo completed the outfit with a pair of wedge sandals and a sculptural fascinator by Jess Collett – an eye-catching addition for a day at the races.

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