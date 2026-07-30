Rachel Stevens is constantly educating fans in how best to style for petites, and her latest offering proves to be the ultimate summer outfit formula for pairing barrel-leg jeans with a relaxed batwing top.

The batwing top trend is dominating the high street right now. A great answer to what to wear in the heat. It features wide, dropped armholes and a relaxed fit through the body, creating a breezy fit, and a great alternative to a classic crew neck tee.

Wearing a short-sleeved rustic top from Zara, Rachel showed off her outfit of the day on Instagram and showed how to balance wearing a voluminous top with curvy, barrel-leg jeans. Opting for a dark indigo pair from M&S, Rachel's polished jeans balanced out the fullness of the sleeves on her top, and she created an hourglass shape by ensuring to tuck in at the waist, highlighting her middle. Completing her look with the Free People Roma suede tote bag and Luna suede ballet flats by Le Monde Beryl, Rachel proved why she is such a well-regarded style influencer.