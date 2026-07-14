Not blue, not black. Rachel Stevens uses this colour to ensure that her jeans and a nice top outfit formula works even in summer

When it comes to timeless outfit formulas, you can't go wrong with a stylish top to wear with jeans combo, and Rachel Stevens proved that this look works no matter the season when she attended the store re-opening event for the M&S Pantheon Oxford Street Flagship store on Sunday evening.

For the occasion, she wore M&S’s mid-rise barrel jeans in white, a best seller for the brand. It was a combination of the trending barrel shape and summer-ready hue that put Rachel's outfit firmly on the jeans-and-nice-top map.

And instead of contrasting the white denim with a bold colour or monochromatic accessories, Rachel instead chose to style her jeans with complementary neutrals. As well as a pair of white court heels, she wore