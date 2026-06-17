Alex Jones's adidas Sambas, barrel jeans and nautical stripes have given us the blueprint for summer style in just one look

When it comes to summer outfit formulas to wear on repeat, jeans and a striped top is Alex Jones's chic combo that's racing to the top of our list. Teaming a pair of trending barrel-leg jeans in a light blue wash with a nautical-inspired, lightweight top, the presenter looked ready to embrace warm-weather style.

The collared design featured a button front for added detail, and the V-neckline offers a figure-lengthening fit. Teamed with jeans and trainers, this is the sort of laid-back summer ensemble you can wear on casual weekends, when you want to feel relaxed yet contemporary.

Alex's top was the Sézane Drew cardigan, which she teamed with casual barrel-leg jeans and a pair of nearly sold-out adidas Samba OG shoes in a playful silver hue. Adding a pair of sunnies to take Instagram followers on a tour of her garden, the TV star looked summery and relaxed, something we definitely want to replicate.

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EXACT MATCH Sézane Drew Cardigan £110 at Sézane Alex's Sézane top is made from a blend of merino wool and organic cotton for a luxe and breathable feel. The ribbed knit is fine in texture and offers a good amount of stretch, while the button-up design and collar add an effortlessly polished touch. Levi's Cinch Barrel Jeans £80 at Levi's There's a reason the barrel leg jeans trend has continued with so much fervour. The flattering fit offers a relaxed fit through the leg before tapering at the ankle for a look that is both contemporary and feels good. adidas Samba Shoes £100 at adidas While we love a versatile pair of neutral Sambas, there's no denying how fun Alex's silver pair are. Her exact style might be sold out, but these ones are so similar and their sheen is sure to add a playful touch to summer outfits. Mango Striped Cardigan With Jewel Buttons £29.99 at Mango Like Alex's top, this one from Mango has a neat collar and fit throughout, with a navy central placket creating an elongating illusion panel through the centre front of the design. The addition of front patch pockets adds nautical charm, too. M&S Mid Rise Barrel Jeans £30 at M&S M&S shoppers can't get enough of these barrel leg jeans, with over a thousand reviews raving about their 'flattering style' and 'comfortable fit.' As well as this lightwash denim, they also come in a range of hues. FitFlop Rally Silver Leather Trainers £58.88 (was £100) at Amazon Just like Alex's adidas Sambas, these FitFlop Rally trainers boast a shining silver finish, but they also have brilliantly ergonomically designed footbeds for super comfortable wear. And they're currently 41% off, which is great news ahead of Amazon Prime.

A reliable pair of jeans is exactly what we need at this time of year, and an easy-going barrel leg pair like Alex’s are a