Alex Jones's adidas Sambas, barrel jeans and nautical stripes have given us the blueprint for summer style in just one look

Her effortless outfit is one we’re relying on for dressing all season

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When it comes to summer outfit formulas to wear on repeat, jeans and a striped top is Alex Jones's chic combo that's racing to the top of our list. Teaming a pair of trending barrel-leg jeans in a light blue wash with a nautical-inspired, lightweight top, the presenter looked ready to embrace warm-weather style.

The collared design featured a button front for added detail, and the V-neckline offers a figure-lengthening fit. Teamed with jeans and trainers, this is the sort of laid-back summer ensemble you can wear on casual weekends, when you want to feel relaxed yet contemporary.

Alex's top was the Sézane Drew cardigan, which she teamed with casual barrel-leg jeans and a pair of nearly sold-out adidas Samba OG shoes in a playful silver hue. Adding a pair of sunnies to take Instagram followers on a tour of her garden, the TV star looked summery and relaxed, something we definitely want to replicate.

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A reliable pair of jeans is exactly what we need at this time of year, and an easy-going barrel leg pair like Alex’s are a