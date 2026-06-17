Alex Jones's adidas Sambas, barrel jeans and nautical stripes have given us the blueprint for summer style in just one look
Her effortless outfit is one we’re relying on for dressing all season
When it comes to summer outfit formulas to wear on repeat, jeans and a striped top is Alex Jones's chic combo that's racing to the top of our list. Teaming a pair of trending barrel-leg jeans in a light blue wash with a nautical-inspired, lightweight top, the presenter looked ready to embrace warm-weather style.
The collared design featured a button front for added detail, and the V-neckline offers a figure-lengthening fit. Teamed with jeans and trainers, this is the sort of laid-back summer ensemble you can wear on casual weekends, when you want to feel relaxed yet contemporary.
Alex's top was the Sézane Drew cardigan, which she teamed with casual barrel-leg jeans and a pair of nearly sold-out adidas Samba OG shoes in a playful silver hue. Adding a pair of sunnies to take Instagram followers on a tour of her garden, the TV star looked summery and relaxed, something we definitely want to replicate.
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EXACT MATCH
Alex's Sézane top is made from a blend of merino wool and organic cotton for a luxe and breathable feel. The ribbed knit is fine in texture and offers a good amount of stretch, while the button-up design and collar add an effortlessly polished touch.
A reliable pair of jeans is exactly what we need at this time of year, and an easy-going barrel leg pair like Alex’s are a