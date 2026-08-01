Cleaning expert reveals the important reason you should avoid cleaning windows during sunny weather

A clear day might seem like a great time to get ahead on your outdoor cleaning to-do list, but there's one job you should avoid doing when the sun's out in full force.

Whilst window cleaning certainly isn't something on your daily cleaning habits list, it is a chore that makes all the difference when it's done regularly in your home. Keeping your windows clean can even help brighten up a dark room in your house, so when is the best time to tackle the job and why?

With the current sunny weather, similar to cleaning your car, you may be assuming that this is the best time to get your windows sparkling again. However, Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie, is here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth.

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