Duchess Sophie is already styling autumn 2026's trendiest tone - her olive green trousers look so elegant right now too
She made this earthy colour look summery by keeping the rest of her outfit light and bright at the Commonwealth Games
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She made this earthy colour look summery by keeping the rest of her outfit light and bright at the Commonwealth Games