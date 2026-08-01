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Duchess Sophie is already styling autumn 2026's trendiest tone - her olive green trousers look so elegant right now too

She made this earthy colour look summery by keeping the rest of her outfit light and bright at the Commonwealth Games

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
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Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in the stands at Scotstoun Stadium during day seven of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
(Image credit: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Alamy)
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