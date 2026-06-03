Duchess Sophie just re-wore her anniversary dress in Portugal and as soon as the rain stops I'm recreating this look

The Duchess of Edinburgh has swapped the warm but rainy UK for sunny Portugal and as soon as we get some sunshine again, I want to put together an outfit that's as elegant yet comfy as the one she wore on Day 1 of her visit. Sophie and Prince Edward are away for three days and she started off with a particularly special dress.

We all know that Sophie is a big fan of a botanical pattern and she toured Lisbon in the floaty maxi-length design that we last saw on her 26th wedding anniversary. Made by one of her most-worn British clothing brands, Suzannah London, the Veronique silk dress is part of a collaboration with Rachel Levy and has an emerald green clover print.

(Image credit: Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images)

Shop Similar Summer Dresses

Dorothy Perkins Poplin Shirt Dress £31.50 (was £45) at Debenhams Affordable and floaty, this shirt dress is covered in a delicate green floral print in a drawing-esque style. The neckline is collared, the skirt is tiered and the bodice has gathering which all add extra shaping. The short puff sleeves are feminine and the frock is midi-length. Mango Floral Print Shirt Dress £35.99 at Mango This midi dress is perfect for warmer weather and the super short sleeves give you a smidge of coverage on the shoulders. The belt means you can cinch in the waist and the soft blue, yellow and green print draws the eye whilst still being subtle. Hobbs Asher Silk Floral Midi Dress £209.25 (was £349) at Hobbs The Hobbs Asher dress is one of those investment pieces that you can bring out year after year for special occasions. It's crafted from a luxurious silk georgette fabric and has blouson sleeves and shirred cuffs. The floral print is ultra delicate and brings a pop of colour.

Complete The Look

Charles & Keith Top Handle Bag £69 at Charles & Keith The Duchess of Edinburgh's exact Radley bag is currently sold out but if you're on the look out for an affordable, neutral bag for the season this one is a lovely alternative. It also comes in other shades and can be carried either by the top handle or by the detachable shoulder strap. Nobody's Child Gold Plated Earrings £35 at Nobody's Child Statement earrings can make a huge difference to an outfit and this sculpted floral pair from Nobody's Child are gold-plated brass. They're water-resistant and come with a pouch to keep them in too. The design is so pretty for summer events. M&S Leather Kitten Heel Slingbacks £50 at M&S Crafted from smooth leather, these cream slingbacks have a mid-height kitten heel and a pointed toe for a sleek silhouette. M&S's Insolia® technology redistributes weight away from the balls of your feet to help maximise comfort.

It's got a tea dress shape, with smocking on the cuffs and bodice. The skirt is bias-cut and the long sleeves give coverage but are flowy and comfortable. Duchess Sophie stepped out in this frock at Royal Ascot on 19th June 2025 as she and Edward celebrated 26 years of marriage.

On both occasions she kept her accessories minimal and let the clover print do all the talking. In Lisbon, which the couple are visiting to mark the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor, she carried her sold-out white Radley Liverpool Street bag.

Coordinating your accessories to a patterned dress brings an instant sense of cohesion and it's easier to do if you pick a design that is primarily neutral like Sophie's. You could also go for a black, cream or navy option if you prefer and no matter how bright the pattern, these tones will help to balance things.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

We can see this with the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit and her Jimmy Choo heels were a similar ivory tone. She added a touch of contrast with her gold jewellery, which included drop earrings and a matching ring by Giulia Barela.

The floral designs tied in with the clover pattern on her dress without being a precise match. For Ascot, Sophie added a statement hat with netting and wore diamond jewellery instead. Her shoes were a soft beige tone, but were a similar shape.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pointed toe pumps have a lovely leg-elongating effect that works particularly well with a sweeping long dress. A printed dress like hers would make a stunning summer wedding guest dress and you could also make it more casual with a change of footwear.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Espadrille flats would be just as lovely as wedges, as would white trainers or sandals depending on the weather. Duchess Sophie is a pro at walking in heels, though, and she also got to sit down for a time as she and Edward travelled around Lisbon by tram.

They also unveiled the first display of the original English and Portuguese copies of the Treaty of Windsor, which formalised the Anglo-Portuguese partnership in 1386. Later on Sophie swapped into a scarlet dress and burgundy Penelope Chilvers Hibiscus heels for a Garden Party held at the Ambassador's Residence.