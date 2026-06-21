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Duchess Sophie's floral midi and crochet bag is still my favourite summer outfit she’s worn - and it's perfect for enjoying an ice cream

This handbag has become one of her most-worn accessories and it added a relaxed edge to her elegant dress

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A composite of two pictures of Duchess Sophie at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival 2025, one of her eating an ice cream and another of her standing and smiling
(Image credit: Photos by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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If I had to guess what the Duchess of Edinburgh's favourite season to dress for is, it would have to be summer. From her love of floral frocks to her affinity for pastel pink and espadrilles, this time of year suits Sophie's signature style to a tee.

She has so many gorgeous occasionwear looks but if I had to pick my favourite summer outfit she's worn it has to be her Wild Bloom midi dress from British clothing brand ME+EM and her crochet bag. This combination is more understated and she wore it to the Hampton Court Garden Festival last June with white wedges.

The baby blue dress had a high round neckline with a subtle keyhole detail and short puffed sleeves. The bodice was fitted and the skirt was A-line, creating a form-skimming silhouette.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival at Hampton Court Palace on June 30, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look