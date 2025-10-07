Clock's ticking... there's a deadline on these deals - find out when Amazon Prime Day ends

When does Amazon Prime Day 2025 end?

Wondering when Prime Day ends? If you're keen to snap up a few bargains - whether it’s a practical buy for the home, a treat for yourself, or an early start on your Christmas shopping - you’ll want to know exactly when Amazon Prime Day finishes so you don’t miss out.

Amazon’s October event, officially called Prime Big Deal Days, is a follow-up to July’s Prime Day sale. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year, offering thousands of deals. The sale is exclusive to Prime members (but don’t worry — you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial), and it includes big discounts across home, tech, beauty, fashion and more.

If Prime Day hasn’t tempted you in the past, this autumn edition might just change your mind. Take a look at our pick of the best Prime Day deals or once you know exactly when the sale ends, find out all the answers to your other Amazon sale questions.

Do Amazon Prime Day deals change each day?

Yes, Prime Day deals change as the sale continues - and that’s where many shoppers get caught out. It’s easy to assume a discount will still be there later, but many deals - especially the best ones - sell out fast.

Amazon stock levels fluctuate throughout the two-day Prime Day sale, and once something's gone, it's usually gone for good. That means if you spot a bargain worth having, it’s wise to grab it straight away rather than risk it disappearing from your basket.

This is especially true of Prime Day Lightning Deals - time-limited blink-and-you'll-miss-it sales that drop with short notice throughout Amazon Prime Day - which offer massive savings for those who are fast enough to snap them up.

How long is Prime Day on Amazon?

Prime Big Deal Days runs for 48 hours this year. It started at 00:01 on Tuesday 10 October and ends at 23:59 tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. You might still spot some deals after the sale officially ends, although the discounts are not usually quite as generous as during the sale. So if you’ve got your eye on something, it’s best to shop during the official sale to get the best value.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

If you spot something on Prime Big Deal Days that you would be willing to buy at full price, it’s an easy decision - the sale is definitely worth it. Think about everyday essentials your household uses all year round, like laundry detergent, washing-up liquid, and toilet rolls. Stocking up during the sale can save you a good chunk of money over time, as long as you have space to store your Prime purchases.

Prime Big Deal Days is also a perfect chance to get a head start on shopping or Christmas gifts for family and friends, spreading the cost without the last-minute rush.

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event that usually takes place in July. The first Prime Day sale was held in 2015 to mark the retailer’s 20th anniversary. Originally a one-day online sale, it quickly became so popular that Amazon extended it to a 48-hour event. This summer, the sale ran for four days.

While there’s technically only one official Prime Day sale each year, Amazon also hosts two other major sales events with a similar format but different names. At the end of November, Amazon runs its Black Friday sale, which lasts for around four days from Black Friday throughout the weekend, ending on Cyber Monday. For the last few years, Amazon has also held a Prime Day-style event in October, called Prime Big Deal Days, which is happening right now, and acts as a warm-up to the big Black Friday sale.

Is it Amazon Prime Day?

Yes! The October Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is happening right now but day one is drawing to a close and Prime Day ends at midnight tomorrow.

The next Prime Day sale is likely to be in July next year, although this has yet to be confirmed - Amazon does not usually announce the date until the summer.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop the Prime Day sale?

Yes, the Prime Day sale is a major perk of being a Prime member, so you need to have an active membership to take advantage of the deals.

But if you're not ready to commit to a monthly or annual subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for access to all of the perks of Prime membership for free.