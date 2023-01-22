The best cordless straighteners to shop in 2023 for on-the-go styling

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Thanks to the invention of the best cordless straighteners the days of being restricted to straightening within range of a power source are long gone. No longer are you limited to being within reach of a wall socket, as these new-gen tools put the power of their cabled counterparts into often smaller designs, allowing for styling on planes, trains and automobiles.

Although many cordless designs don’t yet offer hours and hours of styling power, the days of no longer being able to re-style your hair – after, say, a weather-related disaster – simply because you’re unable to plug in your best straighteners are over. Not only that, but for the most part you’re able to straighten and learn how to curl hair with a straightener just as a tool that’s connected to the mains.

“Straighteners always have been and will always be such a versatile tool – they can be used in many ways and not just for sleek hair,” says session hair stylist and BaByliss (opens in new tab) ambassador Syd Hayes (opens in new tab). "As there's battery power in the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straighteners, I am using them all the time backstage when we have no electrical sockets; a complete game changer to the backstage world. The cordless tech gives me freedom to provide amazing hair anywhere – on any beach, backstage at Fashion Week for final hair touch-ups, or in the back of a van on the way to a shoot location. It can be so versatile and, for me, provides such freedom with my styling."

To find out which cordless straighteners are worth investing in, we tested a load to find out which ones are truly the best buys. In our opinion, these are the top tools on the market to check out in 2023.

How we tested the best cordless straighteners

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

A selection of cordless straighteners one tester tried for this feature from (L-R) Revamp, Dyson, ghd, BaByliss, and Cloud Nine (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

To assess each pair of cordless straighteners, we charged them up to a full battery and styled our from its natural texture to see how well they straightened and for how long. While testing each tool, we assessed the following factors.

Price

Design

How long they take to charge fully

Battery life

Portability and weight

How well they styled hair

Accompanying case

The best cordless straighteners as reviewed by a beauty editor

(Image credit: ghd )

1. ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener Best cordless straighteners for travel Specifications RRP : $299 / £299 Battery life: 20 minutes Time to charge : 2 hours Warranty : 2 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very portable + Can be charged through your laptop with USB + Auto shut-off feature (3 minutes) + Two color options + Case included Reasons to avoid - Full charge lasts less than other models

With a miniature design that’s just 22cm long, the ghd Unplugged is far more compact than most of the best ghd straighteners. This makes the styler itself very portable, fitting inside a chic case that’s about the size of a pencil case, and the accompanying charger doesn’t take up a lot of space either, so you won’t have to sacrifice very much space to take this in your hand luggage. The compact design does mean that the plates are quite small, so you aren’t able to straighten big sections of hair in one go, but our tester did find it only took a few passes through a section to get it completely straight.

As well as charging from the mains the USB cable allows you to charge it from your laptop, so it’s truly an on-the-go straightening iron, and you're able to see how much of the battery you've used by a light display on the handle. However, a single charge only lasts for around 20 minutes, which is a bit less than average for cordless straighteners, so we would say that, unless your hair is quite short and not particularly curly, these straighteners might be better for refreshing or touching up your hair as opposed to a full styling session. But when it comes to portability they're a winning choice.

(Image credit: BaByliss)

2. BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener Best cordless straighteners that aren't too expensive Specifications RRP : $216 / £180 Battery life: 30 mins Time to charge : 3 hours Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three heat settings + Auto shut-off feature + Colored light indicates how much battery used Reasons to avoid - Case might not be to everybody's tastes

The first thing that earns this pair of cordless straighteners a big tick in our book is the price tag. Cordless straighteners tend to be pricey, as you may have noticed by some of the other options featured in our guide, but BaByliss’ can be snapped up for a more reasonable £180 – and they’re often discounted to even less. There’s also a nice case included for you to transport your snazzy wire-free straighteners around. As for the user experience, BaByliss demonstrates its decades of hair tool know-how here, with the straightener getting nice sleek results. It did require a few passes over curly hair to straighten it, but it did so well and left our hair nice and straight.

While the rechargeable batteries in cordless straighteners are often heavy, that isn’t the case here, and the 9000 doesn’t feel at all awkward or difficult to use. A colored ring at the base of the styler also continuously shows one of four colors, indicating how much battery is left while you style (don’t worry, this is all in the manual, too!), which we thought was a nice touch. Again, there are only about 30 minutes worth of juice to a full charge here, but this tool still allows you to enjoy wire-free styling for a bit less money than other models.

Read our full BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener review for an in-depth look at this tool

(Image credit: Dyson )

3. Dyson Corrale Cord-Free Straightener Best high-tech cordless straighteners Specifications RRP : $499.99 / £399.99 Battery life: 30 minutes Time to charge: 1h 10 minutes Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals View at Sephora (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three heat settings + OLED display Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy - Expensive

Dyson’s hair tools are famous, partly because of the impressive technology involved, partly because they all come with a very large price tag, and the straighteners are the newest of the three. When testing, we found the Corrale effect a little unusual but very clever. Although the straightener is gliding smoothly over your hair, the process feels a little like you’re running it over tangled hair or as though it’s snagging – but don’t panic, it isn’t. This is the plates gathering and aligning your hair for the perfect flyaway-free finish. We also found that the straight results stayed put.

Its unplugged, fully-charged battery lasts 30 minutes, which, as is a running theme in this guide, for those with hair that’s very curly, thick, long or all of the above, isn’t enough time to take hair from natural to poker straight. However, unlike many other cordless straighteners, this one can be used while plugged in and charging. Another drawback of the Corrale is that it’s rather heavy, and as it’s not smaller than standard there aren’t any space-saving or weight-saving benefits to take advantage of with luggage restrictions. Its cordless-ness therefore lends itself better to distance from power rather than travel.

The Corrale is also the most expensive cordless model in this round-up by some way, with a price tag of just under $500 (or £400 in the UK) – more than most pairs of straighteners, let alone cordless models. Only you can decide if you deem the price tag worth it, but if you want cool technology and the cost isn’t prohibitive, this is a good pair of straighteners.

For a more detailed look at this coveted styler, read our full Dyson Corrale review

(Image credit: Revamp)

4. Revamp iGen Progloss Cordless Ceramic Straightener Best cordless straighteners for battery life Specifications RRP : £199.99 (UK only) Battery life : 40 minutes per battery Time to charge : 3.5 hours Warranty : 3 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plates infused with keratin, argan and coconut oil + Three heat settings + Auto shut-off feature (15 minutes) + Second battery included for more styling time + Charging pod holds both batteries at once Reasons to avoid - Heavy

Revamp's newer cordless model, the iGen Progloss Cordless Ceramic Straightener, actually left our tester with time to spare when straightening her hair from naturally curly. At 40 minutes, the battery life is already longer than all of the other tools in our edit, but these straighteners also come with a second, additional battery – so when the first one runs out you have another full charge ready to go while you’re on the move. This equips you with up to 80 minutes of styling time, in which you’re much more likely to be able to style a full head of thick, long, and/or curly hair, which went down well with our testers who were used to seeing 30 minutes or less.

That extended battery life does come at a price, though. Like the Dyson Corrale these straighteners are quite heavy once the battery is attached, and if you’re lugging your second battery around, they’re even heavier, which is something to consider if you’re traveling light. But if you want to be able to style your hair fully with your wire-free tool, rather than simply touching up on the go, these offer the longest amount of cordless styling time by some way.

(Image credit: Cloud Nine )

5. Cloud Nine The Original Cordless Iron Best cordless straighteners that charge quickly Specifications RRP : £199 (UK only) Battery life: 20 minutes Time to charge : 90 minutes Warranty : 1 year Today's Best Deals View at Cloud Nine (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three heat settings + "Revive mode" for healthier styling + Case included + Two color options Reasons to avoid - Comes with wire charger, but charging pod has to be bought separately

With three heat settings and a not-too-heavy design that’s the same as its wired counterpart, including its signature "Revive mode" for reduced friction and kinder styling, Cloud Nine’s Original Cordless Iron certainly impressed us. Although they required a few passes through curly hair to get it straight, the very shiny and sleek end results went down very well with our tester – as we'd expect from makers of some of the best straighteners for curly hair. But what sets this tool apart from the rest is their quick charging time, which is just 90 minutes, meaning you don’t have to wait anywhere near as long as other models for these babies to be powered up and raring to go. On top of that, when we plugged these straighteners in for the first time, expecting them to need that golden hour and a half to be ready for testing, we were pleased to discover they were already fully charged.

There are a couple of things that could make this tool’s user experience as seamless as its results. The battery display could be improved, as the straighteners show a green battery until you get the low battery warning, so you’ve no way of knowing how far through the power you are until you’re close to the end. You’re alerted to the low battery by the straighteners playing a short sound – which happened around 20 minutes into our tester having styled with both the middle and highest temperatures. Battery quibbles aside, this cordless styler gets lovely results