A celebrity hairstylist has the easiest trick for refreshing frizzy and drooping curls

With humid weather and summery occasions upon us, maintaining our hairstyles is a top priority. Thanks to celebrity hairstylist, Chris McMillan, we're heading into this season armed with a quick and easy trick for resetting natural and heat-made curls...

Whether you have natural texture and already use the best shampoos for curly hair, or have mastered the perfect waves and ringlets with your best curling irons, frizz and waning definition can be a constant struggle. Let's say you've painstakingly curled your hair, but by day two, your curls are looking fluffy and lacklustre. There's a temptation to once again expose your strands to heated curlers or start your entire curly hairwash and styling routine from scratch.

Handily, hairstyling pro Chris McMillan has an easy trick for resetting frizzy-looking curls that might save you all that hassle and potential heat damage - and it only requires one product.

The celebrity hairstylist-approved trick for quickly resetting curls

Whether it's the weather causing your curls to drop or they've been manhandled and jostled too much throughout the day, you don't necessarily have to turn back to your Dyson Airwrap or best curlers for thick hair to refresh their look.

Celebrity hairdresser Chris McMillan (who, if you didn't know, is Jennifer Aniston's go-to stylist and the creator of her iconic 'Rachel Cut' in Friends) has a quick and easy trick to try first.

Taking to Instagram to share and demonstrate - in real-time - the trick, McMillan explained: "You can always reset your hair...if you have curly hair, like this, and it feels a little frizzy, you can take like a blow-dry spray," he then proceeds to split his client's hair in half, taking one section and holding it as if he were about to tie it into a ponytail, before dousing the ends in a styling spray.

Doing this, he says, "kind of reactivates the products that are already in your hair." McMillan then reminds those with curly hair not to be afraid of spritzing the product through.

Once the ends are coated, McMillan then advises we "lean forward and scrunch." Repeating the process on the other side, he notes that, "You can use a blow-dry spray, a prep spray, you can even use just water," and this will take some of that frizz out.

He adds that once the product is saturated through and your strands are sufficiently scrunched, your hair will "fall and find its own curl," and a little product goes a long way.

