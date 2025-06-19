A celebrity hairstylist has the easiest trick for refreshing frizzy and drooping curls
Whether you need to add definition to your natural curls or refresh a second-day hairstyle, this simple trick can make all the difference...
With humid weather and summery occasions upon us, maintaining our hairstyles is a top priority. Thanks to celebrity hairstylist, Chris McMillan, we're heading into this season armed with a quick and easy trick for resetting natural and heat-made curls...
Whether you have natural texture and already use the best shampoos for curly hair, or have mastered the perfect waves and ringlets with your best curling irons, frizz and waning definition can be a constant struggle. Let's say you've painstakingly curled your hair, but by day two, your curls are looking fluffy and lacklustre. There's a temptation to once again expose your strands to heated curlers or start your entire curly hairwash and styling routine from scratch.
Handily, hairstyling pro Chris McMillan has an easy trick for resetting frizzy-looking curls that might save you all that hassle and potential heat damage - and it only requires one product.
The celebrity hairstylist-approved trick for quickly resetting curls
Whether it's the weather causing your curls to drop or they've been manhandled and jostled too much throughout the day, you don't necessarily have to turn back to your Dyson Airwrap or best curlers for thick hair to refresh their look.
Celebrity hairdresser Chris McMillan (who, if you didn't know, is Jennifer Aniston's go-to stylist and the creator of her iconic 'Rachel Cut' in Friends) has a quick and easy trick to try first.
A post shared by Chris McMillan (@mrchrismcmillan)
A photo posted by on
Taking to Instagram to share and demonstrate - in real-time - the trick, McMillan explained: "You can always reset your hair...if you have curly hair, like this, and it feels a little frizzy, you can take like a blow-dry spray," he then proceeds to split his client's hair in half, taking one section and holding it as if he were about to tie it into a ponytail, before dousing the ends in a styling spray.
Doing this, he says, "kind of reactivates the products that are already in your hair." McMillan then reminds those with curly hair not to be afraid of spritzing the product through.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Once the ends are coated, McMillan then advises we "lean forward and scrunch." Repeating the process on the other side, he notes that, "You can use a blow-dry spray, a prep spray, you can even use just water," and this will take some of that frizz out.
He adds that once the product is saturated through and your strands are sufficiently scrunched, your hair will "fall and find its own curl," and a little product goes a long way.
Our blowdry and style spray picks
If you're keen to follow McMillan's tutelage or perhaps already do this, but want to try a new styling formula, we've rounded up three options from the likes of Olaplex and Hair By Sam McKnight...
RRP: £28
For a quick strand reset, we recommend Olaplex's Blow Dry mist for the task as it works to deliver lasting hold, bounce and shine to your 'do. Its blend of pea peptides also helps to shield your hair from environmental aggressors and humidity. This mist is also versatile; you can use it on wet hair or on dry, second-day hair, to refresh your style, as McMillan suggests.
RRP: £28
If you're looking for a curl-specific product, Hair By Sam McKnight's Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist is the perfect choice. As the name suggests, it is designed to perk up curls and coils on days when you don't want to wash your hair. Its formula is also enriched with nourishing ingredients like pea starch, algae oil, fermented rice water and golden flax seed extract, to deliver hold, protect against humidity and add strength and definition to your waves, curls and coils.
RRP: £16
For quick definition and texture, particularly if you're a fan of beach waves, this spray is a must-have. The formula is salt-free and non-sticky, but offers lasting hold, definition and a chic tousled texture, as well as imparting a gorgeous scent to your strands. It also boasts hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and Gum Arabic (a natural extract from the branches of the Acacia tree), to lock in moisture and revive dry, second-day hair.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...